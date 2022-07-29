Joe Swash’s wedding day saw him “cry” as his mum walked him down the aisle, it has been revealed.

Joe‘s mum, Kiffy, walked him down the aisle in place of his father, who died when Joe was just 11 years old.

The star got married over the weekend (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash’s tears on his wedding day

Over the weekend, Joe and Stacey Solomon finally tied the knot.

The couple have been together since 2015, and engaged since December 2020.

They were originally going to get married last summer until Stacey fell pregnant with baby Rose.

Last weekend, the couple finally got married, hosting an intimate ceremony at their Essex home – Pickle Cottage.

A number of famous faces were at the wedding, including Stacey’s Loose Women co-star, Linda Robson.

And it was Linda who shared some heartwarming details about the couple’s wedding.

Joe and Stacey have been together since 2015 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘It was very moving’

Speaking to OK! magazine at the National Reality TV Awards UK 2022, Linda described the couple’s wedding as “absolutely amazing”.

She also went on to detail how Joe’s mum, Kiffy, walked him down the aisle in place of his dad.

It was very moving because Joe’s mum walked him up the aisle because he lost his dad a long time ago.

Joe’s father, Ricky, passed away from an undiagnosed heart condition, Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

Joe was just 11 years old at the time of his father’s passing.

Joe was in tears at his wedding (Credit: BBC)

Joe’s mum walks him down the aisle

Linda then continued, explaining that she and her family are close to Joe and his family.

“And I’m best friends with Joe’s mum, we grew up together and our kids grew up together,” she said.

She then explained that her daughter and Joe are best friends too.

“Everyone cried. Stacey was crying, Joe was crying, everyone was crying,” she said.

Joe and Stacey are going to have to get married again, as technically their wedding over the weekend wasn’t legal.

They are going to have to register their marriage legally at a later date, as Stacey explained in an Instagram story.

