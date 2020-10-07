Lisa Armstrong has left fans gushing after sharing a fun-filled snap alongside pal Alan Carr.

The professional makeup artist appeared delighted as she was spotted hanging out with the comedian earlier today (October 7).

The two were socially-distanced while Lisa snapped away for a selfie on the beach.

In the snap, Alan is seen playfully prodding his pal from afar with a large stick.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist, 43, wrapped up for the coastal outing in a red fur-trimmed jacket and a floral mask.

Your eyes are showing just how happy you are

Captioning the shot, Lisa wrote: “Always hilarious when hanging out with this one!!! @chattyman Fun and frolics on the beach.. #2meters #hesgothisstickout #dontmess.”

But it was the glimmer in her eyes that really got fans talking.

Lisa Armstrong finally has the sparkle in her eyes back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Lisa Armstrong fans say?

Taking to the comments section, one wrote: “So lovely to see you smiling, well, can see in your eyes how happy you are.”

Another said: “So lovely to see you smiling again Lisa.”

A third agreed: “Gorgeous smiley eyes. He’s fab, you’re both blessed to be mates.”

A fourth added: “Your eyes are showing just how happy you are @lisaarmstrongmakeup so pleased for you.”

The makeup artist spent the day with pal Alan Carr (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa and Alan have been friends for years.

Back in 2018, the makeup artist declared her love for the popular TV presenter as she joined him at Crufts.

The close friends were also accompanied by Alan’s husband Paul Drayton

Sharing a snap of the three together, Lisa wrote: “Love you both so much!!! #Crufts2018 #bevandjoyce.”

Lisa was previously married to BGT host Ant McPartlin (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa ends her feud with Ant McPartlin

The star also appears to be making progress with ex Ant McPartlin.

Earlier this week, Lisa proved she has ended their feud after liking a tweet referencing the Britain’s Got Talent host.

The tweet, which was posted to Ant and Dec’s joint account, showed the TV duo in a hilarious sketch video.

Lisa and Ant, who announced their separation in 2018, finalised their divorce in April following a lengthy legal battle.

