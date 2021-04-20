Lisa Armstrong is reportedly ready to take a “huge step” with her boyfriend James Green.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist went public with their romance last year, following her divorce from ex Ant McPartlin.

Now, the couple are apparently keen to welcome a new addition.

According to Heat magazine, Lisa and James are planning on buying a furry friend.

A source told the publication: “Lisa and James have been talking about getting a dog for a while now and they’ve finally got to a place where they’re ready for it.

“Lisa has been looking at options, and they’re so close to finding their new family member. Lisa has said she feels that them getting a puppy is a huge step.”

The insider added that the pet could bring the pair “even closer”.

Lisa, 44, is already a proud dog mum to beloved Labrador Hurley, who she shares with ex Ant.

Lisa Armstrong is ‘looking’ to buy a dog with boyfriend James Green (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Lisa Armstrong and her boyfriend start dating?

Lisa found love with the hunky electrician last year.

The pair were pictured viewing homes together back in August, just weeks before going public with their romance.

They were first spotted together on a park date in London.

Meanwhile, late last month, Lisa shared a sweet snap alongside James as the two headed to the beach.

The photo marked the second time the star had shared a snap of the couple to her Instagram profile.

In the selfie, Lisa was seen smiling as she cosied up to the 37-year-old.

Lisa and Ant share beloved Labrador Hurley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also added several heart emojis in the caption.

Furthermore, the romance is believed to be Lisa’s first since announcing her split from Ant in 2018.

The former couple officially ended their 12-year marriage in April last year.

Since then, Lisa has moved out of the martial home they once shared.

Speaking about her new home, she told the Outspoken Beauty podcast: “I have literally just decided to move and buy a new house, move at the busiest time in my life.

“And my friend who is an interior designer has helped me out with the house and re-designed it. She has gone in like a bulldozer and now it is like a building site. Now I am in a hotel.”

