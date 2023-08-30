Linda Nolan makes heartbreaking confession about suffering ‘low’ moments in cancer battle: ‘My illness magnifies my grief’

Linda Nolan has opened up about her ongoing battle with cancer and the loss of her husband, Brian Hudson.

Linda has been very public about her fight against cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006, and went into remission. In 2017 she disclosed she had secondary cancer in her hip, which spread to her liver in 2020.

She lost her husband Brian in 2007 to the disease, a year after she was diagnosed.

In an opinion piece for the Mirror, she reminisced about her husband while disclosing how her illness “magnifies” her grief for his loss. She also spoke about how friendship has been a saving grace and how one friend felt she buried her head after Linda was diagnosed.

However, they are still the best of chums.

On her husband, she said: “After he died, I found anniversaries unbearable, but as time’s gone on I’ve tried to celebrate them; just to do something nice and not be alone. On Monday I met two of my oldest friends, Suzanne, and Annette, who I’ve known since we were 11.

“We had lunch for four hours. We’ve had very different lives, but we always pick up where we left off. Suzanne admitted she fears she’s put her head in the sand about my illness and not been in touch enough. She got upset. But I know everyone handles this in their own way, and I’m just glad she told me.”

Linda continued: “I know she’s always there for me, and seeing them really helped, we toasted me and Brian. My illness magnifies my grief for him, but in a way, I’m glad he isn’t here to experience the heartbreak. It helps that I believe I’ll see him again.”

The Nolan sisters

Linda also believes that her sister and husband are comforting each other.

I imagine him with Bernie now, having a laugh. That brings me a lot of peace.

Her sister Coleen Nolan recently revealed her diagnosis of skin cancer while on Loose Women. Their other sister, Bernie Nolan, died of breast cancer, and sister Anne Nolan has also had breast cancer.

Read more: Linda Nolan declares ‘I wish I wasn’t dying’ as she shares health update: ‘It’s not a great sign’

