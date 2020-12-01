Anne Nolan has revealed that her breast cancer has ‘disappeared.’

Anne, 70, appeared on BBC Morning Live on Monday morning to promote the new The Nolans album.

Along with sisters Maureen, Denise, Linda and Coleen.

The sisters called in to the BBC studio and both Anne and Linda delivered positive updates on their cancer battles.

Both sisters were diagnosed with cancer this year.

Anne Nolan revealed the wonderful news on Monday (Credit: BBC)

What did Anne Nolan say about her cancer battle?

Addressing hosts Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh, Anne explained: “My cancer has disappeared basically. I’m still having treatment to go forward but it’s more or less gone, yeah. It’s amazing.

“I remember being in hospital having my chemo and there was a lady sitting opposite me and she was at the end of her chemotherapy. She said to me, ‘I just want you to know there is light at the end of the tunnel’, and at the time I thought I can’t really see that at the moment, but there is, and I’m proof there is. It’s fantastic.”

Sister Linda, 61, said she was also feeling optimistic. After finishing treatment in September, she shared that she is now waiting upon some important results.

She also noted that as her cancer is secondary, and is in her liver, there is no cure. But it is treatable.

Linda Nolan’s cancer is incurable but treatable (Credit: BBC)

What did Linda Nolan say?

Linda said: “It’s been amazing to spend quality time with the girls, and like I said, without sounding morbid – because I do plan to be here for a very, very long time – it is making memories, you know, for the kids and all of that.

“I’m doing well. Anne got her results, I’m waiting for scan results this week coming and hopefully they’ll be good and they will tell me want the next step is because my cancer is treatable.

Before adding: “It’s not curable, so I will be on medication possibly for the rest of my life, but as long as it works that’s fine. It’s hard not to be positive with this lot around because they’re all full of it, so it’s great, we’ve had such a great time spending time together.”

The Nolan sisters chatted to Gethin and Kym via video chat (Credit: BBC)

The sisters tragically lost their sister, Bernadette, to breast cancer in 2013.

Diagnosed in 2010, she went on to have chemotherapy and a mastectomy.



Months after given the all clear, she tragically revealed that her breast cancer had aggressively returned in 2012.

Bernadette, often referred to as Bernie, passed away aged 52 in July 2013.

