Linda Nolan reveals she’s ‘not frightened of dying any more’ after being ‘visited’ by late sister Bernie

Linda Nolan has revealed in her latest interview that she isn’t “frightened of dying any more”.

The singer, who has incurable cancer, made the confession after sister Bernie – who died of cancer aged 52 in 2013 – came to her in a dream.

Linda, 64, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It returned as incurable secondary cancer in her hip in 2017 and by 2020 had spread to her liver. Doctors have since found tumours in her brain, too.

Linda Nolan has incurable cancer (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Nolan latest: ‘I’m not frightened any more’

Now, speaking to Best, Linda has revealed that she’s no longer frightened of dying, and she’s sure that it’ll mean she’s reunited with her beloved Bernie.

She said: “What happens when you die is a frightening thought and I was scared that first night [after getting her incurable diagnosis]. But I dreamt of Bernie all night a few days later. We were laughing hysterically like we used to, and we were sorting my will: ‘Give that one this and that one that.’ And when I woke up, I wasn’t frightened any more. Can you believe that’s how I feel? The medical people say: ‘It’s in your brain,’ and I’m not frightened any more.”

Asked if she thinks she’ll be reunited with Bernie, Linda is sure she’ll be there. “I got a feeling of joy out of that. You know, when she was dying, I remember it was about four days before that happened, and Bernie said to me: ‘Can you believe I’m dying?’ And now it’s going to be me. My sisters say: ‘Well, we could all die at any time.’ But I have medical opinions.”

Bernie visited Linda in a dream (Credit: Splash News)

‘Selfless’ Coleen

Linda’s sister, Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, was recently diagnosed with skin cancer. Linda said that when Coleen told her the news, she “choked on her mushy peas”.

Paying tribute to Coleen, Linda said that Coleen hadn’t wanted to tell her family about her diagnosis because they had “enough bad news to deal with”. The comment from Coleen is one that Linda thinks is “pretty selfless, really”.

Coleen Nolan recently had a skin cancer scare (Credit: YouTube)

Dying wish

Linda has some nice plans for the summer, including days out with her nieces and nephews. The star revealed she’s keen to make memories with her family while she fells well enough.

However, there is one thing she’d love to do but isn’t sure she’s “brave enough”. Linda revealed she’s “love” to have a holiday abroad, but sadly she doesn’t think that it’ll happen because of her illness.

She said: “I’d love to go abroad but my illness… I’m not sure I’m brave enough. So, I’m looking online at houses to rent, but it’s expensive as well when there are so many of you.”

Fresh health blow

Issuing an update about her cancer, Linda also revealed that she’s noticed that she’s “going a bit deaf” and is also “having a bit of trouble with her eyes recently”. She said that she can “only assume” it’s because of her brain tumour.

However, the much-loved singer said that she deals with her prognosis with “dark humour”. In fact, she revealed she tells people she has brain cancer “if I need a seat of something”.

She added that they know “what is happening” but, as a family, they are “just trying to make the best of a bad situation”.

