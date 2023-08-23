Coleen Nolan’s ‘regret’ over revealing cancer diagnosis on Loose Women as sister shares prognosis

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan apparently “regrets” sharing her cancer diagnosis live on the show, according to sister Maureen.

Last month, Coleen, 58, opened up about the terrifying scare and revealed that, six months ago, she found a red patch on her skin. To Coleen’s surprise, she was told that the mark was in fact basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

And now her sister Maureen has discussed Coleen’s cancer diagnosis in a new interview – revealing she only learned about it after Coleen shared the news on the ITV show.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan ‘regrets’ sharing cancer diagnosis

Speaking to OK!, Maureen said: “I didn’t see her announce the news on the show, so suddenly I’m getting all these messages saying: ‘Sorry to hear the news about Coleen.’

“I was so shocked – I immediately phoned her and asked what had happened. I think she now regrets sharing the news on Loose Women.”

Coleen later revealed that she didn’t want to inform her sisters about the cancer diagnosis. This was because she felt like it was “nothing” compared to what some of them have had to endure in their lives.

Sister Linda Nolan has incurable cancer, sister Bernie Nolan died of breast cancer and sister Anne Nolan has also had breast cancer.

‘It should get better,’ says Loose Women star’s sister

However, it was Maureen who first noticed a concerning “bit of skin” on Coleen’s neck – just months earlier.

“I remember seeing the mark on her neck some time ago. I told her to have it checked, which eventually she did. Then they found this mark on her face, which I believe is the start of melanoma, which is the worst kind of skin cancer. But she’s using a chemo cream, so it should get better.”

Nolan family

Coleen is the fourth Nolan sister to have been affected by cancer. In July, it was 10 years since beloved sister Bernie passed away at the age of 52 from breast cancer.

Three years ago, Maureen’s eldest sister Anne, 72, was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time. Anne is thankfully now in remission.

However, younger sister Linda has been battling breast cancer since 2006 – and last month the 64-year-old star confirmed the heartbreaking news that her cancer had spread to her brain.

