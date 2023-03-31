Linda Nolan encouraged to ‘keep fighting’ as she shares cancer treatment update

Linda Nolan has shared an update on her cancer treatment after revealing the news that the disease had spread to her brain earlier this week.

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 but was given the all-clear a year later. However, in 2017, she was once again diagnosed with cancer, this time in her hip. The secondary cancer spread to her liver in 2020.

When Linda revealed the news that the cancer has spread to her brain on Good Morning Britain this week, she shared that she was “not giving up”. And her army of devoted fans have made it clear that they’ll be behind her every step of the way as she undergoes a fresh round of treatment.

Linda Nolan starts radiotherapy as fans support the star

During her GMB interview, Linda said she was remaining “positive” despite her cancer spreading to her brain as she was offered a new “wonder drug”.

She shared: “There is a new drug that’s been in use for a year for brain cancer and they’re going to trial me on that as a chemo drug with some other treatments. The hope is that this new drug, they’re hailing it as a ‘wonder drug’, the hope is that it will do wonders for me, please God.”

This lady is one of the strongest people EVER. Linda, you are an inspiration to us all.

On Thursday (March 30), Linda shared that she had begun radiotherapy, as fans supported her with encouragement. Linda wrote: “Day 1 of radiotherapy done, another 9 to go!”

Many fans shared their support for the singer as she began her radiotherapy sessions. One fan wrote: “Keep fighting!” and another added: “Hang in there. You can do this.”

Someone else shared their support: “You’re an amazing woman Linda. you’re strong love – you can do this!” A fourth fan said: “Keep going, Linda! You will beat it. Sending loads of positive vibes your way.” A fifth supporter added: “This lady is one of the strongest people EVER. Linda – you are an inspiration to us all.”

‘Defiant’ Linda ‘means business’

A family source alleged to The Mirror that Linda is “defiant” as she begins radiotherapy for brain cancer.

The source shared: “She’s never afraid to tackle things head on and this was no different. Even walking into the hospital with her walking stick, rather than being in her wheelchair, was an act of defiance against her cancer. She’s taking control and she means business.”

Linda has also reportedly moved in with her sister Denise for the foreseeable future as she undergoes treatment.

