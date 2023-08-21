Loose Women fans amused as Coleen Nolan’s tearful exit song resurfaces: ‘All of that just to come back?’

Loose Women fans were left very amused as Coleen Nolan tearfully said goodbye to the show in a now resurfaced clip.

Coleen’s emotional farewell from the show took place in 2011. However, two years later, she was back on the show…

The star said goodbye to Loose Women in 2011 (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan’s tearful Loose Women exit resurfaces

Back in 2011, Coleen bought an end to her stint on Loose Women. The star had been on the show since 2004. However, she decided to call time seven years later.

In her emotional final episode, Coleen tearfully sang Say Goodbye Today by Caroline King. The lyrics of the song include – “I can’t believe I’m going to say goodbye today.”

As Coleen’s performance came to an end, she broke down in tears. Her fellow panelists then rushed over to hug her and give her flowers.

However, two years later, Coleen made a triumphant return to the show – and has stayed ever since. For now…

Coleen’s goodbye was mocked (Credit: ITV)

Fans amused as Coleen Nolan says goodbye to Loose Women

A clip from Coleen’s goodbye song resurfaced on Twitter yesterday.

“Remember when Coleen Nolan left loose women in 2011, made a massive deal about it, even sung a soppy ballad and cried, all of that just to come back in 2013?” a viewer captioned the video.

Fans were in stitches over the clip. “This is exactly the fuss I make before I have 2 weeks off work,” one viewer replied.

“Mood tho,” another wrote. “Haha YES! I’m so glad you brought this up! I thought it was a fever dream,” a third said.

However, viewers at the time seemed to have been caught up in the moment. “Goodbye Coleen, you will be missed :'( xxx,” one viewer tweeted in 2011.

“Aww gunna miss Coleen on the #loosewomen panel :(,” another said. “Aww she will be missed, her singing at end made me cry looool, bye Coleen best of luck Loose Women won’t be the same,” a third wrote. “Nearly crying, lol. gonna miss Coleen,” another said.

Coleen was hit with a fine recently (Credit: ITV)

Coleen slapped with huge fine

In other Coleen-related news, the Loose Women star was slapped with a huge fine last month after being found guilty of speeding.

Coleen was driving her Toyota in Blackpool when she broke the 30mph speed limit on July 8.

Initially, the star pled not guilty to breaking the speed limit. However, on the day of the trial at Preston Magistrates’ Courts, she changed her plea to guilty.

Coleen was fined £900 and hit with six points on her licence. She was also ordered to pay a £360 surcharge to fund victim services, as well as £150 to the Crown Prosecution services.

