Liam Gallagher demands Oasis reunion gig to raise money for the NHS

Liam Gallagher has revealed he wants to reunite Oasis in order to raise funds for the NHS.

He announced on Twitter he was "sick of begging, pleading etc" and he is now 'demanding' the band get back together.

Liam said he wants the profits made to go towards the NHS due to its workers' selfless battle against coronavirus.

Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2020

Fans demand a reunion

With over 157K likes and 4.5K comments, it looks like fans agree!

One fan replied: "Come on Noel, it would be amazing.

"What this country is going through right now should make you appreciate your lived ones. Bury the hatchet and get this gig organised."

Another added: "To do it for the NHS would be immense, good on ya."

A third said: "You have a good heart Liam."

Noel Gallagher has said a reunion is unlikely (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brothers at war

Liam has often called for a reunion, but his brother, Noel Gallagher, has dismissed any chance of that happening.

The brothers and former bandmates have been locked in a long-standing feud since 2009.

I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over, all money going to NHS.

Liam has been vocal in his support for the people working tirelessly during the coronavirus pandemic.

Big love to all the beautiful people in the world 🌍 who are saving lives c’mon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 24, 2020

The outbreak of the illness has caused unprecedented measures worldwide.

On Monday Boris Johnson put the country effectively on lockdown, therefore telling us not to leave our homes unless absolutely necessary.

Will Liam perform with Noel for the NHS? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

At the time of writing there were 9,529 cases of coronavirus in the UK with 465 deaths.

The NHS are working tirelessly around the clock to help stop the spread of the virus and there have been reports they are not properly equipped to deal with it.

Tonight at 8pm people are being asked to stand outside their houses and give all our NHS heroes a round of applause.

