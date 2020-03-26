Linda Lusardi's coronavirus battle 'moving forwards'

Linda Lusardi's coronavirus battle is "moving forwards", but she is still struggling with oxygen and blood pressure levels, according to her husband, Sam Kane.

Both Linda and Sam were admitted to hospital last week as they fought the disease, but Sam was soon released.

Linda, however, is still fighting, and Sam has revealed on his Facebook page she is "very slowly" looking a "little brighter in herself".

Linda is a little brighter, according to Sam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A bit stronger

He wrote: "I have the angels with me helping to heal my girl.

"Along with all of your amazing love and prayers she appears, so very slowly to be at least a little brighter in herself."

Despite the positive start, Sam then revealed she's still struggling with both her oxygen and blood pressure levels.

"The oxygen is still a problem and her blood pressure is low, but she isn't moving backwards," he said.

"There is still no major change to report just yet but she did say she's feeling a tiny bit stronger.

"As long as it's moving forward. That's all that matters to me."

Linda Lusardi's coronavirus battle is ongoing (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam then thanked everyone for their well wishes.

"Thank you again for all of your love, prayers and positivity. Your energy is helping so much. I will be forever grateful.

"Please keep sending. She will win this. She's amazing. Thank you."

The oxygen is still a problem and her blood pressure is low.

Linda Lusardi's coronavirus battle begins

Linda first revealed that she and husband Sam had been struck down with the illness last week.

She was finally admitted to hospital a couple of days later and told fans that she'd "never felt so ill".

Linda has never felt so ill as she does with coronavirus (Credit: Andy Barnes/SplashNews.com)

Sam has been giving regular updates on his wife's condition and on Tuesday (March 24) he revealed she "needs all the help she can get".

The former Brookside actor explained: "No real change in Linda today, I'm afraid.

"She's been the same since last night. Still on oxygen and still on a drip, very poorly."

Linda has shared a picture from her hospital bed thanking fans for their "kind words" as she battles to recovery.

At death's door

Sam had previously admitted that, at its worst, Linda was at "death's door".

He shared on social media: "I can’t stress enough that this is not 'just a flu bug'. I’ve watched this take my girl to death's door.

"I've felt it take me there. It's a cruel, vile, remorseless, relentless, dark sickness. It was like three hands.

"One that's strangling you. One pushing your face down as it does. The other one ripping your heart out of your chest and it just doesn't stop... for days."

