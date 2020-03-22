Coronavirus: NHS staff to get 'big applause' on Thursday March 26

NHS workers are set to get a big round of applause from grateful people all over the country next week.

Applause for health workers and carers has become the norm in countries including Spain and Italy during the coronavirus pandemic, and it seems that the UK is now set to follow suit.

This Thursday (March 26), we are being urged to lean out of windows, balconies, front doors or even the comfort of your living room to send a big message to NHS workers and others who are caring for the sick at this time.

Under the hashtag #clapforourcarers, a message has been doing the rounds on social media asking everyone in the nation to join in the applause at 8pm.

Residents of Cologne in Germany took to their balcony to applause health workers (Credit: Cover Images)

Similar events have already taken place all over the world in countries affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress Sally Carman was one of the celebs to spread the word about Thursday's plans, as she tweeted the applause emoji along with a flyer for the event which has been frantically sent around the nation.

The big thank you to staff who are on the frontline helping to save lives and look after the unwell comes as Britons were warned to stop stockpiling food.

"Frankly we should all be ashamed."

A video of a nurse in tears as she went shopping, only to find shelves bare of almost everything, went viral last week.

On Saturday, NHS England national medical director Stephen Powis said panic buyers are depriving NHS staff. He added: "Frankly, we should all be ashamed.

"I would like to make a plea on behalf of all my colleagues in the NHS, nurses, doctors, paramedics and many, many others who are working incredibly hard at the moment to manage this outbreak of coronavirus.

An NHS nurse is seen perusing empty shelves as shoppers were warned to "do their part" and stop panic-buying (Credit: Splash News)

The big applause is designed to show appreciation for all nurses, GPs, carers and doctors for their ongoing hard work fighting the virus.

People in Madrid came to their windows and balconies to thank health staff and care workers on Tuesday March 17 (Image: Cover Images)

We think it is a great idea to say thank you to those who are risking their lives to save others.

