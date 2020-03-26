Martin Lewis apologises for ‘swearing’ live on This Morning during coronavirus discussion

Martin Lewis apologised for swearing on This Morning during a coronavirus discussion.

The money saving expert was on the programme on Thursday, March 26, to answer viewers' concerns about the pandemic.

He spoke to one caller, who expressed his worries about being self-employed during the crisis.

Martin Lewis apologised for swearing on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

He told the viewer: "I am hearing from the top and I'm working [bleep] hard on this...

"Sorry. I'm working very hard on this. No-one heard that, sorry if there are kids at home. You can put them on furlough, you can."

FYI, Martin explained that furlough is where "if you can't work, you have a job but your job is on hold" and then your "company can say we'll put you on furlough and the state will pay 80 percent of your salary up to a maximum of £2,500".

Elsewhere on This Morning, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England Dr Jenny Harries said home testing coronavirus kits could be "game-changing".

Health officials revealed this week they had ordered millions of home testing kits and planned to distribute them "within days".

Dr Jenny Harries said home testing coronavirus kits could be "game-changing" (Credit: ITV)

Dr Jenny has said they want to ensure the tests are accurate therefore won't be releasing them to the public until they are perfect.

What did she say on This Morning?

She said: "I think eventually it will be really helpful, it's going to be quite a game-changer.

"Firstly, it will tell us which of us have had the disease.

"That's important particularly for our health and care staff so they can be at work and have no risk."

Dr Jenny added that NHS staff will receive home testing tests first as they are on the frontline battling the virus.

She said: "We have to be really supportive of our frontline staff and that’s both in the health and care sector.

"But also other responders like the police and the ambulance service to make sure they are right at the top of that line."

UK is on a three-week lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Professor Sharon Peacock, director of the National Infection Service at Public Health England, said: "Several million tests have been purchased for use.

"These are brand new products. We have to be clear they work as they are claimed to do.

"Once they have been tested this week and the bulk of tests arrive, they will be distributed into the community."

Earlier this week, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK in a bid to try and combat the virus.

What did he say?

We are now only allowed to leave home for four reasons, he warned.

Boris Johnson enforced a three-week lockdown in the UK (Credit: BBC)

For instance, shopping and having one hour of exercise a day.

"Shopping, one hour of exercise a day, any medical need or to provide care to elderly.

"Travel to and from work where absolutely necessary," he added. "These are the only reasons you should be leaving home."

