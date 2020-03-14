NHS doctor warns 'we'll be burying colleagues' amid coronavirus outbreak

An NHS doctor has warned the coronavirus crisis will lead to medical staff dying.

The virus has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide - including 11 in the UK - while there are more than 146,000 confirmed cases globally.

Dr Jenny Vaughan has said the "medical frontline is ready, willing and able to try and help deal with this pandemic".

"We will lose our colleagues, we will be burying our colleagues."



Speaking on Channel 4 News about the outbreak, Jenny said: "We will lose our colleagues; we will be burying our colleagues.

"We know that has happened in China and we know that has happened in Italy. But let’s make no mistake about this.

"The medical frontline is ready, willing and able to try and help deal with this pandemic.

"But we must have faster testing, more equipment and we must have the proper staffing to try and help us deal with this."

Dr Vaughan, who also represents the Doctors’ Association, added: "Boris [Johnson] told us we would lose loved ones so even he has been very candid.

More than 5,000 people have died from the virus worldwide (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"We need to know what we could be facing. Hope I’m wrong but patients need to know that the medical frontline stands willing to help despite the risks."

On Friday (March 13), the total number of confirmed cases in the UK rose to 798, jumping by more than 200 in a space of 24 hours, The Independent reported.

Today (March 14), it was confirmed an eleventh person has died in Scotland and a newborn baby at a London hospital has become the youngest person to test positive for the virus.

It follows the Government's move from the 'contain' phase of its strategy against the bug to the 'delay' phase - which aims to slow down the spread of Covid-19 and reduce the number of people being infected to delay the peak.

Boris warned "many more families" will lose loved ones (Credit: ITV)

The UK is yet to implement any kind of lockdown or restrictions on social gatherings, unlike other countries.

On Thursday (March 12), the Prime Minister warned that "many more families" will lose loved ones to coronavirus.

He said in a speech to the nation: "Many more families are going to lose loved ones before their time. We are not closing schools at this time. This could do more harm than good at this time."

Speaking directly to the nation's elderly, he added: "The Government will do all we can to help you and your family."

