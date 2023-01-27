Rugby star Levi Davis on Loose Women
Levi Davis ‘on the run from drug gang over sizeable debt’, PI claims

He was last seen in October last year

By Joey Crutchley

Former rugby player Levi Davis may be on the run from a “Somali drug gang”, a private investigator has claimed.

The X Factor star was last seen in Barcelona on October 29 leaving a pub – with his passport later being found in the city’s port area.

However, in a terrifying twist in the hunt for the 24-year-old sportsman, it’s been claimed he may have fled from a gang over a reported “sizeable debt” he owed.

Rugby star Levi Davis on Celebrity X Factor
Levi was last seen in Barcelona (Credit: ITV)

Rugby star Levi Davis ‘may be on the run’

Private investigator Gavin Burrows and his company, Line of Inquiry, have reportedly been hired to help find Levi, who appeared on Celebrity X Factor in 2019.

“There is a significant link between a Somali drug and another Somali drug gang in Barcelona. And it’s alleged from sources he owed a sizeable debt,” the PI claimed to The Sun.

I can only appeal to anyone who has seen him to get in touch to put our minds at rest as everyone who loves him is frantic with worry.

“This began two years ago, resulting in Levi running from his apartment as he believed he was in danger.”

Furthermore, The Sun also reports that in a now-deleted video before his disappearance, Levi claimed his “life was in danger” and was being “blackmailed”.

The PI added: “We’re yet to confidently determine what about.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment on this story.

When did Levi Davis go missing?

Levi was last seen on CCTV footage leaving the Old Irish Pub in Barcelona on October 29, 2022.

He was dressed in a white T-shirt, black jeans and white trainers and was also carrying a small black backpack.

At the time, Levi’s mum Julie told The Sun: “Levi has been quite down lately. And the manner in which he has disappeared has left us all very worried.

“I can only appeal to anyone who has seen him to get in touch to put our minds at rest as everyone who loves him is frantic with worry.”

Levi’s mum Julie appeared on GMB earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Levi’s mum on GMB

More recently, she appeared on Good Morning Britain. During her interview she broke down in tears before being consoled by host Susanna Reid.

In the heartbreaking moment, Julie described the progress on the search for her son in Spain as “very slow”.

“Just before he left there was a message that said to me… give him a hug because you just don’t know if this is going to be your last.”

Susanna then walked off the show with Julie Davis left to console her as she broke down in tears.

“It’s been very difficult. I’ve been trying to take one day at a time,” she said.

