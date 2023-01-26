Piers Morgan takes swipe at Susanna Reid as he addresses ‘controversial’ GMB behaviour

In latest Piers Morgan news, the former Good Morning Britain host has made a not-so-subtle swipe at ex-TV wife Susanna Reid.

Highly opinionated Piers presented the early morning breakfast show alongside Susanna for six years – before sensationally quitting in 2021.

Now, it appears that the 57-year-old has addressed his “controversial” behaviour on the show while taking a cheeky swipe at Susanna.

Piers was a polarising figure during his time on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan news

Taking to Spencer Matthew on the Big Fish podcast, Piers proclaimed: “I don’t think my opinions are that controversial.”

He explained: “In fact, when I was at Good Morning Britain and would spew them every day we would often do polls.

“Susanna Reid would go ‘that’s completely disgusting and outrageous’ and I’d say ‘let’s do a poll’.”

The Talk TV presenter continued: “And we’d do one and 90 percent would favour me and 10 percent would be in favour of poor old wokey Susanna.

“And she’d say ‘just because I only got 10 percent doesn’t mean I’m wrong!'”

Piers has hit out at Susanna in a recent interview (Credit: ITV)

When did Piers Morgan quit GMB?

Controversial GMB host Piers quit the ITV breakfast show in 2021 after storming off.

He was confronted by weatherman Alex Beresford over his coverage and comments of Meghan Markle.

And we’d do one and 90 percent would favour me and 10 percent would be in favour of poor old wokey Susanna.

Since then ITV has drafted in a number of broadcasters to fill his slot alongside Susanna.

Richard Madeley is one of the main stand-ins.

Money expert Martin Lewis and broadcaster Adil Ray have both appeared too.

Former Labour spin doctor Alastair Campbell and former Labour minister Ed Balls have also taken turns on the show.

However, the future of the show appears to have been decided and it has now been reported that bosses will not replace Piers.

Piers left GMB in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain news

Last year, the Mail on Sunday reported that they will continue to rotate guest hosts.

It was claimed head-hunters fear some experienced presenters did not put themselves forward because they are friends with Piers.

A source said: “Replacing Piers was always going to be tough, but no one thought that almost a year on they still wouldn’t have found anyone.

“It is one of the biggest shows on TV, so it really shouldn’t have been this hard.

“It didn’t occur to bosses that many of the big presenters would rule themselves out because they are friends with Piers. He is a very loyal man and that loyalty is reciprocated. It is a real headache.”

Read more: Piers Morgan Uncensored: Prince Andrew’s ex drops f-bomb during heated clash

Would you like to see Piers back on Good Morning Britain with Susanna? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.