Piers Morgan was left having to apologise to Uncensored viewers after Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend used the f-word live on air.

The presenter once again hosted his show Piers Morgan Uncensored yesterday (January 23). He moderated a panel which saw three guests debate convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell and the veracity of her recent claims.

The guests included historian Tess Dunlop, former royal editor Duncan Larcombe and Prince Andrew’s ex Lady Victoria Hervey.

Lady Victoria Hervey, Duncan Larcombe and Tessa Dunlop debated Ghislaine Maxwell’s recent claims on Piers Morgan Uncensored (Credit: TalkTV/ YouTube)

The debate came after an anticipated interview with Maxwell was aired. Journalist Daphne Barak interviewed the wife of now-dead sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for the channel back in August last year.

During this interaction, Maxwell claimed that the infamous photo of Prince Andrew with alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre is fake.

As the panel debated Maxwell’s different assertions, things swiftly became fiery. Lady Victoria went on to use the f-bomb while arguing with Tessa, causing Piers to apologise to viewers for the deployment of explicit language.

Piers Morgan says sorry after f-bomb dropped on air

It was clear that Tessa and Lady Victoria disagreed vehemently on Virginia Giuffre’s credibility.

Tessa defended the now-39-year-old after she made serious claims against Prince Andrew’s character. Lady Victoria, however, was having none of it.

Victoria (left) feuded with Tessa (right) over her defence of alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre (Credit: TalkTV/ YouTube)

“You have notes because you don’t know anything about this case,” Victoria quipped at Tessa. She then shouted at Tessa, asking her if she’d read Virginia’s book, going on to say it was “made up”.

Tessa later called Virginia “brave”, which prodded Victoria to lose her temper.

“She’s not brave,” she said. “She’s a [bleep] liar.”

Given the show’s pre-watershed time, Uncensored host Piers had to apologise for the use of the inappropriate word.

“Victoria, you can’t use language like that,” he told Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend.

Then, to viewers, he remarked: “I just wanna… I’m sorry for the bad language that was used. There’s no need for that.”

Virginia Giuffre defended by TalkTV guest

The offensive language didn’t preclude Tessa from continuing her defence of Virginia.

Piers Morgan had to apologise to viewers over Lady Victoria’s language (Credit: TalkTV/ YouTube)

Piers asked, in light of recent debates surrounding the credibility of Virginia’s claims, “why shouldn’t Andrew re-enter the legal frame?”

You have notes because you don’t know anything about this case.

“This is absolutely classic,” Tessa opined. “People going out of their way to discredit the victim of sex abuse crimes.”

She expanded: “I think it’s really important to remember that these girls come from chaotic backgrounds – which is one of the reasons why it’s so hard to make a case stick.”

