The latest Prince Andrew news suggests that he is thinking of launching a bid to overturn his multi-million pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

It’s said he was inspired to act after Giuffre dropped her lawsuit against another man she accused of sexual assault after admitting she “may have made a mistake” in identifying him.

As a result, it’s alleged that Andrew now wants a retraction or an apology, amid hopes it could mean a return for royal duties for the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew is set to launch a bid to overturn his sex abuse settlement, it’s claimed (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Andrew news: Duke looking to overturn settlement

According to The Sun, Prince Andrew is consulting Stateside lawyers on the case.

A source claimed: “I can tell you with confidence that the Prince Andrew team is now considering legal options.”

It’s said he believes he has fresh grounds for a legal challenge after the recent collapse of Giuffre’s case, and new comments from Ghislaine Maxwell.

In an interview on American TV, she claimed the accusations against Andrew, who she calls a “dear friend”, are unfounded.

As well as that, she claims she never introduced him to Giuffre, as has been previously claimed.

A source alleged: “He never wanted to make a deal and has always insisted he is innocent.”

Prince Andrew hopes that, as a result of the legal move, he’ll be brought back from royal exile (Credit: Splash News)

King Charles won’t oppose legal action

The Daily Mail suggests King Charles won’t oppose any legal action Andrew may wish to take in a bid to clear his name.

Although he made an out-of-court settlement, Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing.

The scandal did damage his reputation, though.

He was stripped of his military titles and then banned from using HRH.

A source claimed: “He never wanted to settle and has always insisted he was innocent. He wants to see what legal routes might be available to him.

“This isn’t about the money. He wants a route back to some sort of normality after a deeply trying period,” they then added.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

