GMB today (Wednesday, January 25) saw Susanna Reid leave the studio to console a tearful guest following an emotional interview.

Susanna’s compassion meant Ed Balls was forced to host the show alone until the 52-year-old returned.

Susanna and Ed hosted an emotional interview today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Susanna and Ed welcome Julie Davies onto the show.

Julie is the mother of Levi Davies, the singer and rugby player who has been missing for three months now.

Levi was last seen in Barcelona back in October.

Opening up about her heartbreak, Julie told Susanna and Ed that she’s trying to take it “one day at a time”.

Susanna, who has three children of her own, became emotional too during the interview.

At one point during the interview, Julie broke down in tears.

This then led to Susanna reaching across the table and taking her hand to comfort her.

Susanna consoled Julie on the show (Credit: ITV)

Emotional interview on GMB today

Julie continued, saying: “Just before he left, there was a message that – maybe the powers up above – that just said to me, just give him a hug as you don’t know if it’ll be your last.”

Susanna then reminded Julie that “so much effort” is being put into the search for Levi in Spain.

As the interview ended, a choked-up Susanna told Julie that GMB’s “hearts are with you”.

As the show returned from an ad break, Ed was seen hosting alone.

“Susanna’s just stepped out with our previous guest, Julie, so just me,” Ed said.

Susanna was praised by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Susanna

Following the interview, a number of viewers took to Twitter to praise Susanna for her behaviour during the interview.

“Respect to Susanna for comforting Julia, totally heartbreaking,” one viewer tweeted.

“Was so nice Susanna left to support her, so sweet and kind, I’ve never seen a presenter leave on air before,” another Good Morning Britain viewer wrote.

Respect to Susanna for comforting Julia, totally heartbreaking.

“@GMB such compassion from Susanna empathetic listening from Ed. Thanks,” a third said.

“@susannareid100 should be classed as a National Treasure. Or Dame Susanna,” another gushed.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

