Good Morning Britain today: Richard Arnold’s ‘out of touch’ behaviour sparks complaints amid cost of living crisis

Good Morning Britain sparked complaints from viewers today after Richard Arnold flew out to Dubai to attend an A-list event.

Talking live from a beach in Dubai today, the reporter recalled his time at Beyonce’s exclusive concert.

The concert was at the new luxury resort, Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai and had a very strict guest list.

However, viewers were not happy.

Richard flew out to Dubai to attend Beyonce’s first live performance in four years.

The exclusive concert was only attended by 1,000 people.

It saw her sing some of her most well-known songs at the new luxury resort in Dubai.

Richard reported on the concert alongside Mark Wright, as they told Susanna Reid and Ed Balls all about their ‘extraordinary’ experience over the weekend.

Talking about the event, Richard said: “It was quite extraordinary, it was very last minute.”

Mark also added: “I mean we are very lucky, the position we are in and how we get invited to things.

“This was number one and probably the best thing I have ever been to.”

However, many viewers were left unimpressed by the fact that Richard flew across the globe during a cost of living crisis.

They complained that Richard was indulging A-list life while some people ‘can’t afford to pay their gas’.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: “#GMB- Talking about Dubai and money spending and people can’t afford to pay for their gas!

“Seriously!”

Another said: “Omg you are so out of touch with your viewers – should have used that money to help people with their bills.

“Absolutely shameful behaviour.”

Someone else tweeted: “What’s disrespectful is banging on about cost of living, strikes about pay etc then sending two presenters to Dubai for no reason whatsoever.”

One viewer also urged his fellow Good Morning Britain co-star, Laura Tobin, to tell Richard off.

They commented: “@lauratobin1 Hope you tell your friend Dickie off for flying to Dubai just to report on a Beyonce concert.”

