GMB star Richard Arnold sparks backlash with behaviour today: ‘Made me feel sick!’

When Good Morning Britain star Richard Arnold returned to work after a two-week vacation, the GMB producers decided to prank him.

Taking inspiration from reality TV series I’m A Celebrity, the host was put though his very own Bushtucker Trial live on air.

Richard battled creepy crawlies, snakes and a gruesome offal shake.

However, viewers weren’t impressed with the segment, branding it “disgusting”.

Richard faced a Bushtucker trial on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Richard had to endure a Bushtucker trial on Good Morning Britain

Before facing up against the tasks, the presenter had a huge snake placed around his neck as he was challenged with trivia on the ITV competition series.

After getting all five questions right, Richard was then tested on his squeamishness by having to reach into boxes containing cockroaches, mealworms, and a lizard.

The star had to find the golden stars amongst the creepy crawlies.

However, for the final trial, Richard was presented with a particularly disgusting shake consisting of offal, heart and kidneys.

Although Richard successfully downed the entire glass, he immediately looked visibly queasy and began to retch.

He turned his back to the camera, but it was too late—he vomited into a hat.

Presenters Richard Madeley and Susanna Reid were visibly shocked and immediately rushed to apologise.

Richard vomited into a hat after consuming an offal shake (Credit: ITV)

GMB today

Fans and viewers of the segment immediately took to Twitter to voice their discomfort.

One complained: “What was the point of this? Nice viewing while having breakfast NOT. Made me feel sick more than watching me me me Madeley.”

Another wrote: “Had just switched the TV on to watch Good Morning Britain & get greeted by Richard throwing up in a hat. Made me want to throw up too so changed channels quickly. Hope he’s OK now.”

A third fumed: “Absolutely disgusting this time of the morning. Especially when kids are watching and people are eating breakfast #GMB.”

“Did we need someone nearly chuck up on TV at nearly 8 in the morning?” a fourth questioned.

However, some viewers found the segment entertaining.

One viewer tweeted: “Omg I’m crying, that’s the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV for a long time @RichardAArnold #ImACelebrity #gmb @GMB.”

Another praised Richard’s bravery: “I have always loved @RichardAArnold since way before Daybreak etc but this morning I love him even more! The way he picked up that lizard and necked that offal shake…L-E-G-E-N-D! @GMB take note, he’s a gem. More airtime, I say!”

Viewers were unimpressed when a debate last week quickly turned sour (Credit: ITV)

Drama on GMB

Last week’s episode of Good Morning Britain also received complaints after a debate on climate change quickly descended into a shouting match.

Presenting duo Susanna and Ed Balls chaired the debate, inviting Tom Burke and Esther Krakue to discuss whether the UK should pay climate change compensation.

However, things quickly got heated, and viewers were unimpressed with the guests’ manner.

Taking to social media, one viewer complained: “Going to have to switch channels… Aid should be given to all… it’s not them or us!”

Another fumed: “Stop talking over each other… turned off.”

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

