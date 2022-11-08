GMB viewers ‘switch off’ as heated debate boils over into shouting match

GMB today (Tuesday, November 8) saw Susanna Reid and Ed Balls host a debate about climate change.

However, the debate quickly became heated and descended into a shouting match which Susanna was forced to curtail as it spiralled out of control.

Viewers were not happy with how the debate had gone, with some even going so far as to switch off!

Esther Krakue and Tom Burke clashed on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Heated debate on GMB today

During today’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Susanna and Ed chaired a debate about climate change.

The presenting duo welcomed Tom Burke and Esther Krakue onto the show to discuss whether now is a good time for the UK to pay climate compensation amid the cost of living crisis.

At the moment, climate change campaigners are demanding that Rishi Sunak give up one trillion pounds in reparations to countries that suffer from the effects of climate change.

However, former PM Boris Johnson claims that the UK can’t afford to do this due to the cost of living crisis.

During today’s debate, Tom was of the opinion that the UK has an obligation to help. However, Esther argued that the UK cannot afford to fulfill this obligation at present.

Things, as you can imagine, quickly got heated in the studio.

Things got heated during the debate (Credit: ITV)

Esther Krakue and Tom Burke clash on GMB today

It got heated when Esther asked whether Tom thinks the average Brit would want to dedicate money to this compensation.

“Here’s the thing, why don’t you commit all of your money to this cause instead of telling the average Brit who is finding it hard to get by to do this?” she slammed Tom.

“Because you never put your money where your mouth is…”

As Esther began raising her voice, Tom then spoke across her as he tried making his own points.

He criticised Esther for doubting how willing the average Brit is willing to help those in poorer countries.

He highlighted charity occasions such as Red Nose Day to prove that even when they’re not getting pay rises, they’re still willing to donate.

Speaking over each other, he said: “I don’t doubt the average Brit in the way you doubt the average Brit, I think the average Brit is a bit better than you are!”

Viewers weren’t happy with how the debate went (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam heated debate

Fans of the show were not impressed with how the debate went. They also didn’t like the fact that Esther ended up shouting either.

Many viewers took to Twitter to slam her – and the debate in general.

“Oh my god woman shut the [bleep] up and let the guy get a word in, she’s just shouting and Ed and Susanna are sitting there letting her. Jesus Christ,” one viewer ranted.

“Who is that awful, angry woman on @GMB barking words at the viewers about climate change compensation? She’s rancid and giving me a headache. Turning off #GMB. She’s giving me a headache,” another said.

“I muted the TV because her voice was making my brain hurt,” a third replied.

“Going to have to switch channels… Aid should be given to all… its not them or us!” another wrote.

One demanded: “Stop talking over each other… turned off.”

Read more: GMB viewers fuming over ‘drivel’ Matt Hancock coverage: ‘Turning over!’

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Tell us what you think about our story on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.