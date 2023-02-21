Levi Davis disappearance timeline as major update on missing X Factor star emerges

A major new update on missing Levi Davis has reportedly been shared by a friend of the Celebrity X Factor star.

Levi, who is an English rugby union player, was last seen on CCTV in Barcelona on October 29.

Various theories about his disappearance have been shared, including one which claimed he fled for his life from a Somali drug gang.

However, after months without contact with his distraught family and friends, one pal has claimed that Levi’s phone has been used to read a message sent two months ago.

So what has happened since Levi disappeared? Read on for a full timeline…

October 25: Levi’s last social media post

Missing Levi Davis last posted on Instagram on October 25.

In a post that has now been deleted, he is reported to have claimed he was being blackmailed by criminals who threatened to kill him and his family.

He said the blackmail began after he had been on The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Levi performed as part of boyband Try Star with fellow rugby players Ben Foden and Thom Evans.

October 29: Levi travels to Barcelona

Worthing Raiders rugby player Levi was in Ibiza staying with a pal after getting injured.

However, on October 29 it was reported he suddenly left the friend he was staying with and caught a boat from the island to Barcelona without clothes or cash.

The friend, Richard Squire, said at the time: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona.”

He added: “But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.”

He sent his mum, Julie, a video from the ferry in which he could be heard to say: “Hi Mum, it’s beautiful.”

Later that night, Levi was seen on CCTV leaving the city’s Old Irish Pub. It was the last time he was pictured on CCTV.

His friend Mike Guida claims Levi left him a message soon after he left the pub.

Earlier he made a mystery payment from his phone.

Mike also claimed that Levi called him at 9.22pm and again at 11pm before leaving a message for him at 11.04pm.

“I believe I was the last person to hear from him,” he told The Sun.

October 30: Missing Levi Davis phone signal last detected

Reports suggested that Levi’s phone signal was last detected close to Barcelona’s Sants Estacio mainline train station overnight.

The trail went cold for weeks, as his family and friends issued several pleas for information on Levi’s whereabouts.

At the time, his mum Julie commented: “Levi has been quite down lately. And the manner in which he has disappeared has left us all very worried.”

November 17: Two new sightings

It was reported on November 17 that police were investigating two new sightings of Levi.

It was claimed that he was potentially spotted just minutes from the pub he was last seen in.

On November 14, he was reportedly seen in Placa Sant Agusti Vell, a homeless area minutes from Barcelona’s Arc de Triomf monument.

The anonymous person who shared the tip-off claimed Levi looked “lost and confused”.

November 19: Passport found

Levi’s family were devastated by a new development on November 19.

It was reported that his passport had been found in the port area of Barcelona, close to a cargo shipment.

Julie Davis also revealed her son’s bank card hadn’t been used since his disappearance and he had little money on him when he vanished.

December 9: Reward posted

In early December, a private investigator called Gavin Burrows, of the firm Line of Inquiry, started working on Levi’s disappearance.

He offered a reward of £10k for information leading to X Factor star Levi’s whereabouts.

December 15: Text sent to Levi

On December 15, according to The Sun, a friend of Levi’s sent him a message.

It’s reported that it read: “Please come home. I love you. And miss you xx.”

January 25: Mum of missing Levi Davis appears on Good Morning Britain

On January 25, Julie Davis appeared on Good Morning Britain.

It’s either Levi himself – and we hope so – or it’s someone who has managed to get a hold of his PIN.

At one point during the interview, Julie broke down in tears.

She told host Susanna Reid: “Just before he left, there was a message that – maybe the powers up above – that just said to me, just give him a hug as you don’t know if it’ll be your last.”

January 27: Somali drug gang claims

On January 27, Gavin alleged that Levi may have disappeared after fleeing for his life.

He then claimed that he could have left his flat to escape a Somali drug gang that he owed money to.

It’s been claimed he is £100k in debt.

February 1: Instagram mystery

The start of February saw PI Burrows claim that 38 contacts had been deleted from Levi’s Instagram account after he vanished.

The investigator claimed that the names and how they were deleted could provide vital clues in Levi’s disappearance.

February 21: Text message read

Now, in a bombshell twist, on February 21, it was revealed that a friend of Levi’s contacted Burrows to claim the message sent to Levi’s phone on December 15 had been read.

Burrows told The Sun: “We have obtained a copy of a text sent to Levi. The Spanish police pinged his phone to Barcelona train station on the night he went missing on October 29.

“Then you’ve got on December 15 somebody has read the text. It’s either Levi himself – and we hope so – or it’s someone who has managed to get a hold of his PIN,” he then added.

ED! has contacted reps for Levi for comment.

