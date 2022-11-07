X Factor: Celebrity singer and rugby star Levi Davis has been missing for over a week as his friends and family have issued pleas.

Now fellow rugby player Thom Evans has taken to Instagram to issue a plea for help to find his friend.

Thom, who is dating X Factor judge Nicole Scherzinger, shared a missing person poster for Levi on his Stories and added: “I’m very worried about the whereabouts of my friend.”

X Factor: Celebrity 2019 – Levi Davis, Ben Foden and Thom Evans compete as Try Star (Credit: YouTube)

Levi Davis missing

Levi and Thom appeared alongside Ben Foden on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 as Try Star.

The star, a former Bath winger who now plays for Worthing Raiders, has also starred in E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The 24-year-old athlete, model and singer was reportedly on holiday in Ibiza.

However, he apparently decided to leave the island and head for mainland Spain alone.

Levi was last heard of when he sent video footage from a night out at the Old Irish Pub, close to Barcelona’s famous La Rambla, to his friend Richard Squire.

Richard, who lives in Ibiza, told The Sun: “He announced suddenly that he was going to meet friends in Barcelona. But he didn’t say who they were and we haven’t heard from him since I received a video from the Irish pub on October 29.

“There’s been no word from him since and his family and everyone who knows him is getting increasingly worried.”

Meanwhile, his mum Julie added to the publication: “Levi has been quite down lately and the manner in which he has disappeared has left us all very worried.

“I can only appeal to anyone who has seen him to get in touch to put our minds at rest as everyone who loves him is frantic with worry.”

Levi with Ben and Thom on Loose Women in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Ben Foden speaks out

Meanwhile, former England rugby star Ben Foden has also urged anyone with information to get in touch. He said: “I’m extremely concerned about Levi’s safety and wellbeing.

“He’s a kindhearted, talented soul who I’m proud to call my friend.

“He’s bravely shared with the public his personal struggles with his sexuality and mental health…

“…and right now it’s important he knows how loved he is and the support he has available.”

Ben, Thom and Levi sang ‘No Diggity’ by Blackstreet on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Louis Walsh praised Levi’s vocal talent.

“Levi, you’ve got the voice,” he said.

Levi has been reported missing to Spanish police and an email address has been set up, with family and friends asking anyone who has seen Levi to get in touch at findlevidavis@gmail.com.

