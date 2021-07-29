When it comes to The X Factor cancellation, fans are divided by the news.

ITV’s Saturday-night staple last aired in 2018, but it now seems that the channel has pulled the plug on the show after 17 years.

Sources say that it’s “unlikely” to return in the future, and ITV says there are “no current plans” to bring it back.

Simon is letting go of The X Factor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the source say about The X Factor cancellation?

The Sun reports that the show is now on the way out, with series boss Simon Cowell now concentrating on new gameshow Walk The Line.

A source told the newspaper: “Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

“Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it’s his call – not ITV’s – whether or not he drops it.

“Clearly the last thing he wants is for X Factor to fizzle out with a whimper and become a bit of a joke – especially in contrast to the show in its pomp.”

Leona Lewis on her way to winning The X Factor in 2006 (Credit: ITV)

What did ITV say?

Sky News reported that ITV subsequently issued its own statement.

The message simply said: “There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage.”

When it came to the fans, they were divided upon hearing the news.

One said: “It may not of been everybody’s cup of tea – but for a creator to create a show with a 17 season run & sold to countries around the world, Simon knows how to create worldwide hits.

“He’ll come back with a new show in years to come and create a new mega hit for all of us to enjoy.”

Another wrote: “What a stupid decision, that was one of the best programmes on the TV.”

Simon Cowell became an icon on The X Factor (Credit: ITV)

A third reminisced: “No drug will ever give me a high as good as whenever X Factor UK did an artist intro montage.”

However, some celebrated the news.

“Good,” one said. “I stopped watching when Alexandra Burke put on the crocodile tears every week to get the votes. No more fix factor.”

“It’s about time. Now can SC be held accountable for the atrocities he is responsible for? Thanks, have a great day!” aother said.

A third blasted: “I’m sick and tired of this over-produced, manipulated “reality” crap. When you realise it’s not authentic, you switch off.”

One Direction on The X Factor (Credit: ITV)

Who has been on The X Factor?

The X Factor first began in 2004 as a replacement for the outgoing Pop Idol.

During its time on telly – which saw Kate Thornton, Caroline Flack and Olly Murs and Dermot O’Leary as hosts – it unearthed plenty of talent along the way.

Leona Lewis, Olly Murs, Rebecca Ferguson and Alexandra Burke were all discovered on the show.

But perhaps the greatest post-X Factor successes are One Direction (a finalist in 2010), JLS (runner-up in 2008) and Little Mix (winner in 2011).