Nicole Scherzinger ‘engaged to Thom Evans after romantic proposal’

Nicole Scherzinger is reportedly engaged to Thom Evans after he is said to have proposed in Greece.

According to the Daily Mail, Pussycat Dolls star Nicole, 44, said ‘yes’ during a recent romantic trip to Mykonos.

A friend of the couple reportedly told the tabloid: “They are getting married.”

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are reportedly engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicole Scherzinger ‘engaged’

Furthermore, the report claims Thom knew Nicole was the one when he appeared on The X Factor: Celebrity series.

The ex rugby player, 37, was a contestant in group Try Star alongside Levi Davis and Ben Foden.

The act made it to the semi-finals of the reality series.

The show also included Nicole as a judge with Simon Cowell and Louis Walsh.

The series ended in November 2019 – and a year later Thom paid tribute to his “shining light” on their first anniversary as a couple.

What a glam pair! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicole and Thom

Back in late 2020, Nicola also hailed Thom as her “partner in crime” and her “best friend”.

She told the Mirror: “We love to laugh together, we are big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.”

Nicole also hinted the relationship was serious when asked about ‘taking it to the next level’.

We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together and cook together.

The singer, who previously dated Lewis Hamilton, added: “He’s my man, the man in my life, the man of my dreams.

“I definitely want kids, at the right time. It is all about timing.”

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Thom told The Sun he was “punching” in his relationship.

He reflected: “She’s so easy and fun to be around. I’ve hit the jackpot.”

Thom, previously linked to Kelly Brook, also indicated he felt a special connection with Nicole early on.

He added: “People always say, ‘When you know, you know’ and I can honestly say I’d never really had that moment. But within the first couple of days with Nicole it was just awesome and it has been awesome ever since.”

