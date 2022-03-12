Laurence Fox baffles Twitter followers with claims he’s ‘engaged’ to This Morning star

Laurence Fox has baffled his Twitter followers with claims he’s “engaged” to one of the stars of This Morning.

The outspoken actor made the claims on his social media account yesterday (March 11) – but are they true?

As a result, the lady in question has responded – and she hasn’t exactly shot down news of the engagement either.

So are congratulations in order?

Laurence Fox has announced his ‘engagement’ on Twitter – so are congratulations in order? (Credit: Splash News)

What did Laurence Fox announce on Twitter?

He announced his “engagement” to This Morning talking head Julia Hartley-Brewer.

Sharing a picture – which could be superimposed – to the social network, he shared the happy news.

Laurence said: “After many months of secrecy and guilt, today we are able to celebrate our new shared beginning together here on Twitter.

“Thank you for making me the man I today. I look forward spending the rest of my life with you @JuliaHB1.”

The picture shows the pair sitting close together, with Laurence having drawn a red love heart around Julia’s ring finger.

After many months of secrecy and guilt, today we are able to celebrate our new shared beginning together here on Twatter. Thank you for making me the man I today. I look forward spending the rest of my life with you ⁦@JuliaHB1⁩ pic.twitter.com/oYFgg7bFel — Laurence Fox ✝️ 🚚🚛🚚🚛🚚🚛 (@LozzaFox) March 11, 2022

How did fans react?

With some confusion, it has to be said.

One commented: “I am so confused. I thought you were engaged to someone else.”

As a result of the post, a second said: “Wait what? I thought you were already engaged, and she is married? Is this a joke?”

Another commented: “Is this real ? You kept that secret well. Congratulations both.”

What did Julia say about the ‘engagement’ to Laurence?

Julia responded to one comment on the tweet that referenced her husband with a winking emoji.

She also retweeted Laurence’s tweet and declared: “Dear reader, she said Yes…”

I am so confused.

Julia also replied to a follower who followed up Laurence’s tweet with a laughing emoji.

She declared: “Dunno why you’re laughing – you’re the ring bearer.”

As a result of the tweets Julia Hartley-Brewer responded with a winking emoji (Credit: Splash News)

So is Julia marrying Laurence Fox?

Well, it appears to be a joke – and ED! has contacted reps for the actor to ask them to let us in on it.

In January 2022, it was revealed that Laurence had got engaged.

His mystery fiancée was later revealed to be Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle.

Julia, meanwhile, married Rob Walton in 2006 and it’s thought they’re still very much an item.

They have one daughter together, who is 14.

