Who is This Morning talking head Julia Hartley-Brewer? How is she famous?

Julia Hartley-Brewer is a regular on ITV daytime thanks to her talking head slot on This Morning.

But what qualifies her to be on the show. And what is she famous for, other than her opinions?

Here’s all we know about the divisive 53-year-old This Morning star.

Julia Hartley-Brewer is a regular on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Who is This Morning star Julia Hartley-Brewer?

Julia is an Oxford-educated radio presenter, political journalist and newspaper columnist.

She was born in Birmingham.

Julia started her career at the East London Advertiser, before joining the Evening Standard as a news reporter and political correspondent.

She later joined The Guardian, before moving to the Sunday Express as political correspondent then political editor in 2001.

She left 10 years later and, in that time, made several TV appearances – narrating two political documentaries for the BBC.

Julia now presents the breakfast show on Talk Radio.

Julia has also appeared on Have I Got News For You, The One Show, Lorraine and, of course, This Morning.

She’s also appeared on Pointless Celebrities, winning the £10,000 prize for her charity.

She started out on a local paper before moving on to TV and radio (Credit: Splash News)

Julia Hartley-Brewer: Career controversies

Julia is known for voicing her opinions.

On This Morning she’s “had a pop” at Kate Middleton, argued with Phillip Schofield and butted heads with a qualified doctor during a segment about COVID-19.

Away from the show, she’s made her fair share of headlines.

In October 2017, Julia accused the then defence secretary Sir Michael Fallon of repeatedly touching her knee during a dinner in 2002.

The allegation contributed to his eventual resignation.

Is Julia married and does she have kids?

Julia married Rob Walton in 2006 and they have one daughter together, who is 14.

She hasn’t shared her daughter’s name, but she has said she goes to private school.

It was a long road to parenthood for the pair, Julia has said.

We are of course delighted with our perfect daughter. But neither of us had ever envisaged having an only child

Writing in the Daily Mail, she said: “Despite us both being healthy, we spent six years trying for our much-wanted family of two children.

“At the end of those six years, we had managed five pregnancies, four miscarriages, endured three rounds of IVF and managed only one healthy baby.

“We are of course delighted with our perfect daughter. But neither of us had ever envisaged having an only child,” she said.

