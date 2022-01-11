Lewis star Laurence Fox’s mystery new fiancée revealed after he announces engagement

Laurence Fox has revealed that he is engaged – but who is his fiancée?

The controversial actor, who has since become a political figure, announced the news on Twitter on Monday.

He took a snap of an announcement that he’d placed in The Telegraph.

The announcement said: “The engagement is announced between Laurence Paul Fox and Arabella May Fleetwood Neagle.”

Laurence Fox has announced his engagement to fiancée Arabella (Credit: Splashnews)

As Laurence Fox announces engagement, who’s his fiancée?

The 43-year-old then shared the news on Twitter.

Laurence tweeted a photo of the notice, saying: “She said yes,” and added a heart emoji.

Sadly, little is known about Arabella.

Read more: Laurence Fox confirms plan to remove his and Billie Piper’s kids from school

She does have an Instagram account. However, it’s currently set to private and has no posts or profile pictures.

According to Mail Online, Laurence proposed to his partner during a romantic festive getaway.

She is the daughter of multi-millionaire, Paul Neagle.

Paul is an investment manager who lives in a £1.6million home in London.

Laurence Fox made the announcement in a national newspaper (Credit: Splashnews)

Laurence usually keeps pretty quiet about his romantic life. He hit headlines in 2020 after he was dumped by his then-girlfriend.

She was apparently horrified by his controversial appearance on Question Time and decided to call it quits.

He previously became linked to journalist Madeline Grant.

However, Laurence is best known for being married to Billie Piper.

Read more: Is Billie Piper on good terms with ex-husband Laurence Fox?

Billie and Laurence tied the knot in 2007. However, they called it quits in March 2016.

They share two children together; Winston, 13, and Eugene, nine.

Meanwhile, in September 2020, Laurence launched his own political party called Reclaim. He said he wants to challenge politicians on British cultural values.

According to Mail Online, Arabella campaigned alongside Laurence during his failed London Mayoral bid.

The supposedly “anti-woke” candidate only received 47,634 votes at the time. As a result, he finished in sixth place.

Laurence rubs Piers the wrong way

Elsewhere, Laurence has faced backlash numerous times for expressing his views.

In November 2020, the actor bragged that he’d enjoyed a meal with friends despite a ban on indoor mixing.

At the time, he told his followers to “stay out” and “protect your rights”.

Piers Morgan hit back: “Why don’t you just shut up.”

In addition, he said: “It’s not just about you. I say it’s about other people. The most vulnerable people in our society, elderly people, sick people, people who already have underlying conditions.”

Do you like Laurence Fox? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.