This Morning descends into chaos today as Alison Hammond makes epic blunder

This Morning host Alison Hammond was today (March 11) left more than a little embarrassed after an on-air blunder.

Her co-host Dermot O’Leary did attempt to cover for her, but Alison was left declaring that the gaffe was a little bit “awks”!

It happened right at the top of the show, after the pair explained yesterday’s ITV outage.

Dermot tried to cover for Alison after her gaffe on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Alison and Dermot opened Friday’s This Morning with a chat via Zoom with nightclub owner Simon Jackson.

He claims to own the oldest club in Britain, The Acapulco in Halifax.

And he’s been selling off souvenir chunks of the club’s old sticky carpet for charity.

At the start of the interview, Alison declared: “Good morning Simon.

“Well I can see your sticky carpet right behind you. Nice pattern,” she said, looking at the carpet in the picture behind him.

“How long have you had this carpet?”

And that is where it all unravelled…

Alison made a bit of a boo-boo when speaking about the nightclub owner’s sticky carpet (Credit: ITV)

What happened next?

Simon looked over his shoulder and pointed to the carpet laid on the floor.

“That’s the new carpet,” he said, before lifting a chunk of the sticky old carpet into view.

Alison and Dermot erupted into fits of giggles, as did Simon.

“It looks lovely,” said Dermot, trying to cover Alison’s blushes.

That’s the new carpet!

“Well it looks sticky to me,” she chuckled.

“That is the non-stick,” Dermot said at the new piece of carpet Simon held up.

“Oh that’s the old one,” said Alison, the penny finally dropping.

She then admitted: “That’s a bit awks isn’t it.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers laughed along with Alison at her blunder.

One tagged Alison on Twitter and said: “Oh Alison, ‘carpet-gate’ was hilarious!”

Another agreed and said that it’s just the nature of live TV that bloopers are going to happen.

“It’s the fresh live TV that makes it a great show,” they said.

Another saw where Alison was coming from with her mistake, though.

They took to social media and declared: “[Bleep] me that new carpet is hideous!”

