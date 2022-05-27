Laura Hamilton has been supported by Instagram fans as she shared some sad family news today.

The A Place in the Sun star revealed her beloved nan has died as she shared a touching montage of photos and videos.

Laura told her followers that she “cried many a tear” as her nan “left for a far away land”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LAURA HAMILTON (@laurahamiltontv)

Laura Hamilton on Instagram

Alongside the video of touching memories she shared with her nan, Laura said: “From the stories you shared of memories long ago, to jumping the waves in Florida and holding my hand in the snow…

Read more: Laura Hamilton suffers third disaster as fire breaks out at new home

“The role play you entertained me with when I was a little girl, playing shops and hairdressers, a time I remember well.

“Nan, I am grateful for the times we shared over the last 40 years.

Laura revealed the sad news that her beloved nan has died (Credit: Cover Images)

“Now you are in a better place to erase away all those fears.”

Laura added: “As I stroked your arm and tickled your hand, I cried many a tear as you left for a far away land.

“Now you are at peace Nan. I Love you Laura.”

Laura’s followers offered their condolences and support to the star.

One person commented: “I am sure you were her pride and joy! Deep condolences to you all.”

Laura received support from her followers (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Another said: “Sending love at this sad time. The cherished memories will always be with you.”

A third wrote: “So sorry Laura hope the memories in time will heal the pain.”

Another follower added: “Thinking of you all, it’s not an easy time..

“She was a lovely lady and will be missed lots.”

Laura has had a tough few months following the split from her husband earlier this year and selling the pub they shared.

Laura Hamilton split

In January, Laura and Alex Goward confirmed they had split after 13 years together.

Laura, who has two children with Alex, said on Instagram at the time: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time. Laura.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.