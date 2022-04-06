Laura Hamilton endures fresh heartache following split from husband of 10 years

Laura Hamilton has endured fresh heartache following her split from husband Alex Goward.

The couple announced they had split in January after 10 years of marriage and 13 years together.

The pair share two children together – eight-year-old Rocco and Tahlia, six.

They also shared a pub, and it’s this that has brought the A Place in the Sun favourite fresh heartache.

Laura and Alex share two kids together, son Rocco, now eight, and daughter Tahlia (Credit: Splash News)

Laura Hamilton’s fresh heartache after split from husband

The presenter and Alex bought the pub, called Lord Roberts On The Green, in 2017.

And, this week, she signed the papers to sell the pub.

It comes after Laura detailed her “overwhelming sadness” at the split.

Laura admitted it was a “happy and sad day all rolled into one”.

The blonde TV favourite posted a video montage of the pub, which she renovated, to her Instagram.

Laura said: “Today is a happy and a sad day all rolled in to one…

“Today we exchanged contracts on the sale of @lordrobertsonthegreen and the new owner will take over from 20th April 2022.”

She then reflected on the “crazy” journey.

“Five years ago I decided to embark upon a crazy journey…

“To rescue the village shop, become the local postmistress and create a brand and business where we would employ local people and create a local hotspot and an asset in the community.

“I will be honest, it has had its ups and downs and it hasn’t always been easy… but it’s a business that I have been involved in on EVERY level…

“From the complete renovation at the beginning (watch the full video to see what I mean), to building a hospitality business of which I knew nothing about and then helping the community throughout the pandemic and coming out the other side, it has certainly been eventful.

“But I have LOVED it, and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved as a TEAM.”

Laura Hamilton has announced a fresh blow following her split from husband Alex (Credit: Splash News)

‘Special place’ in Laura’s heart

The star added: “I want to thank every single person who has shared my dream and my vision and those who have been part of the journey (some of whom have been there from the very beginning and are still there today – you know who you are).

“When you have a dream and vision go for it and build a team around you who support you and share it.

“Running your own business isn’t always easy but it is one of the most rewarding and exciting things you can do.

“I wish the team and the new owner all the very best and am excited to see how they take the brand and business forward in the future.

“@lordrobertsonthegreen is a complete GEM and it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

