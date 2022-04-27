Laura Hamilton has suffered a third big disaster as a fire broke out in her new home.

The 40-year-old was forced to call in the fire brigade as her new property went up in flames last night (Tuesday, April 26).

Laura shared a clip of firefighters taking on the blaze (Credit: Instagram)

A Place in the Sun star Laura took to Instagram yesterday to share the third big disaster she’s had recently.

The 40-year-old revealed to her 156k followers that there had been a big fire at her house.

In a short video on her Instagram story, Laura gave her followers a glimpse at the disaster.

The brief clip shows firefighters tackling the blaze, which looks to have taken place in her garden.

“Errr… just a little mishap at the rebuild this morning with the fire brigade to the rescue,” she captioned the story.

Laura only moved into the property earlier this month and is currently renovating it.

Laura and Alex split in January (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Laura Hamilton’s marriage split

The fire at her new home comes during a tough period for Laura.

Back in January, she revealed that she and her husband, Alex Goward, had split up.

They had been together for 13 years and married for 10.

Laura announced the news on her Instagram, posting a picture of Dr. Seuss’s quote – “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened”.

“This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated,” she captioned the post.

“Our children are and always will be our number one priority and we would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

Laura suffered fresh heartache recently (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Laura endured even more heartache at the beginning of this month too.

As well as being a TV star, Laura also owned a pub with her husband, Alex.

Alex and Laura bought the pub – Lord Roberts On The Green – back in 2017. However, at the beginning of the month, they signed contracts to sell it on.

Laura uploaded a montage of the pub to her Instagram.

“Today is a happy and a sad day all rolled in to one…,” she captioned the post.

“Today we exchanged contracts on the sale of @lordrobertsonthegreen and the new owner will take over from 20th April 2022,” she continued.

She then went on to say that it had been a challenge to renovate the pub. However, she added: “But I have LOVED it, and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved as a TEAM.”