Kelvin Fletcher stunned over pregnant wife’s ‘massive’ baby bump

Kelvin Fletcher looked stunned as he revealed his pregnant wife Liz’s “massive” baby bump.

The former Emmerdale actor shared a string of snaps to Instagram on Sunday showing himself and Liz sat in the car.

Liz, who is expecting twins, is seen in the passenger seat with her hand on her huge bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

Kelvin Fletcher wife

In the photos, Kelvin is pulling a series of shocked faces as Liz is seen laughing.

Read more: Kelvin Fletcher’s struggle with ‘guilt’ over Strictly Come Dancing stint

The star captioned the post: “That bump is MASSIVE!”

Fans gushed over the pictures, with many also seeming stunned at how big Liz’s bump is.

Kelvin is expecting twins with wife Liz (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One said: “Omg look at Liz! So beautiful and… Bountiful.”

Another added: “Looks like the twins will be here very soon.”

A third commented: “OMG! I was that big too with my son.”

Last year, Kelvin and Liz announced they were expecting another baby.

In December, the couple told PA Media: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

Kelvin looked stunned at his wife’s ‘massive’ bump (Credit: ITV)

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

However, during an interview on BBC Breakfast in January, the couple revealed they were expecting twins!

Liz said: “We’re having another two more children!”

Kelvin added: “We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like.

“We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two.”

Kelvin and Liz are already parents to their daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, three.

Read more: This Morning: Kelvin Fletcher distracts viewers with appearance

The couple married back in 2015.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.