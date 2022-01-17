Kelvin Fletcher and his wife, Liz, appeared on BBC Breakfast today to share some exciting baby news – they’re having twins!

The 38-year-old former Emmedale actor revealed that he and his wife, Liz, are expecting two babies.

Kelvin Fletcher’s exciting news

The couple appeared on Breakfast today (Credit: BBC)

Kelvin and Liz spoke about their new show, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

However, the story of the day now will be the exciting news the couple shared while on the show.

“You were already quite busy, weren’t you, before you took on a farm, with two young children,” host Sally Nugent said.

“And you have news to share with us this morning, which is…”

“We’re having another two more children!” Liz happily declared.

Dan Walker and Sally then started laughing at the dazed look on Kelvin’s face following his wife’s announcement.

“Why do you look so surprised?” Dan laughed.

What else did Kelvin Fletcher and Liz say?

Kelvin is still shocked at the news (Credit: BBC)

Explaining the stunned look on his face, Kelvin said that he’s still shocked about learning that they’re having twins.

“We just recently found out, to add another curveball if you like,” he said.

“We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing champ then said that learning that he and Liz were having twins was an “eye-opener”.

The couple’s exciting announcement seems to have come at a perfect time, as they will be starting to work at their farm.

“So, come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time,” Kelvin said.

“Life comes at you fast,” Sally said.

How did viewers react?

Kelvin’s new show airs tonight (Credit: BBC Studios – Photographer: Jon Parker Lee)

Fans of Kelvin flocked to Twitter to congratulate the star and his wife on the big news.

“Congratulations to you both Kelvin and Liz I’m so happy for you both,” one said.

“Delighted to hear this wonderful news. Twins are a blessing,” another tweeted.

“Congrats to Kelvin on soon becoming a dad to four kids. Busy times ahead,” a third wrote.

Kelvin and Liz have two children already. Marnie, aged five, was born a year after Kelvin and Liz married in 2015.

In December 2018 they welcomed their second child, Milo, into the world.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure airs tonight (Monday, January 17) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8.30 pm.

