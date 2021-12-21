Kelvin Fletcher is expecting his third baby with wife Liz Marsland.

The former Emmerdale star, 37, announced the happy news this week, saying: “It’s the best thing to come out of 2021.”

Kelvin and Liz are already proud parents to daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, two.

Kelvin Fletcher shares baby news

The happy couple, who have been married since 2015, appear thrilled with the news.

They told PA Media: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Kelvin previously opened up on fatherhood shortly after the birth of his daughter Marnie in 2016.

At the time, he told OK!: “I never imagined I could be so obsessed with a little person.

“I knew I’d be hands-on, but fatherhood is incredible – I can’t imagine life without her now.”

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland are expecting their third baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelvin opens up on acting struggles

Meanwhile, it comes months after Kelvin revealed that he was struggling to find work.

The actor previously starred as Andy Sugden in Emmerdale, before departing the soap in 2016.

In a previous social media post, Kelvin opened up on the hardships after being turned down from several jobs.

He said: “A friend of mine, an actress, just messaged me and said, ‘I can’t even get a [bleeping] self-tape.’ So I know how frustrating those little selfies are, because I’ve been that person thinking, ‘Are they even working now.’

“Let me tell you, I’ve had about 10 nos in these last few months.”

However, Kelvin has still had plenty of success in recent years.

Kelvin is already a dad to Marnie and Milo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The star was previously crowned winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

And he’s set to be busier than ever as a dad-of-three!

