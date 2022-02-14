Kelvin Fletcher’s struggle with ‘guilt’ over Strictly Come Dancing stint

Kelvin Fletcher won the hearts of Strictly Come Dancing viewers in 2019 when he won the show.

The former Emmerdale actor bagged the Glitterball trophy with professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

However, Kelvin previously opened up about struggling with guilt during his time on the BBC show.

Kelvin won Strictly in 2019 with Oti (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

What did Kelvin Fletcher say about Strictly?

Following his win in 2019, Kelvin admitted he struggled with being away from his family.

Read more: Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure: Who is his wife Liz Marsland and when are their twins due?

He spent much time away from his wife Liz Marsland and their two children – Marnie and Milo – as he trained.

Kelvin told The Sun at the time: “I’m going on holiday next week with my family to get away for a few days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelvin Fletcher (@kelvin_fletcher)

“I’ve felt a little bit guilty being away from them so I will take them away and just see them and hold them.”

Kelvin and Liz married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Marnie in 2016 and son Milo in 2018.

The couple are now expecting two more children after finding out they’re having twins!

As well as expecting another two children, the couple have also taken on the task of owning a farm.

Kelvin admitted feeling ‘guilty’ about not spending time with his family during Strictly (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The family’s move to a farm has been documented in the BBC series, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure.

Speaking on This Morning earlier this month, Kelvin opened up about their decision to move.

He said: “We just wanted a change. I still class myself as relatively young.

“Wife’s young, young family, two amazing children and the sense of the unknown has always excited me.”

He added: “We just wanted to seek a challenge, live out in the countryside and going back to that wholesome, simple way of living.”

Kelvin’s baby news

The couple announced their baby news back in December.

Kelvin and Liz told PA Media: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again.

Read more: This Morning: Kelvin Fletcher distracts viewers with appearance

“We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

The couple then revealed on BBC Breakfast in January that they’re expecting twins.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure airs on BBC One, tonight, at 8:30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.