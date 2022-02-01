Kelvin Fletcher distracted This Morning viewers today with his outfit as he made an appearance.

The former Emmerdale actor appeared on the programme to discuss his role in the new Channel 5 drama, The Teacher.

He also spoke about his BBC series, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, which documents his family’s move to a farm.

Kelvin’s appearance distracted some viewers! (Credit: ITV)

What did Kelvin Fletcher wear on This Morning?

The actor was wearing a pretty simple outfit consisting of a grey sweatshirt and grey checked trousers.

However, viewers weren’t keen on his trouser choice and mocked him on Twitter.

A couple of people likened them to PJs!

Viewers made comments about Kelvin’s trousers (Credit: ITV)

One person said: “Kelvin rocking that ‘relaxed lockdown’ look – normal every day wear top and pyjama bottoms.

“Did he think the interview would be conducted over Zoom?”

Another wrote: “Still got your pyjama pants on, Kelvin.”

A third tweeted: “Did Kelvin wear those trousers for a bet?”

However, someone replied: “I saw nothing wrong with them, he actually looked very smart.”

Kelvin spoke about his BBC farming show (Credit: ITV)

On the programme, Kelvin discussed his BBC farm show with hosts Alison Hammond and Rochelle Humes.

Opening up about his family’s decision to live on a farm, he said: “We just wanted a change. I still class myself as relatively young.

“Wife’s young, young family, two amazing children and the sense of the unknown has always excited me.”

He added: “We just wanted to seek a challenge, live out in the countryside and going back to that wholesome, simple way of living.”

Kelvin also spoke about expecting twins with his wife Liz.

The couple are already parents to Marnie, five, and Milo, three.

He said: “It’s again stepping into the unknown because I’ve got two already but to then have two [at the same time].”

Kelvin stars in The Teacher which airs on Channel 5, tonight, at 9pm.

