Kelvin Fletcher has divided BBC viewers with his farm series which aired last night.

The series follows the former Emmerdale star and his family as they move onto a working farm in the Peak District.

The show, which will run for six episodes, sees the Strictly Come Dancing winner learning how to run a farm.

However, Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure is being unfavourably compared to Jeremy Clarkson’s show, Clarkson’s Farm. The Amazon Prime series follows the former Top Gear star on his farm in Oxfordshire.

Numerous viewers have taken to social media to comment on the similarities between the shows.

Kelvin Fletcher has a new farm series, but fans think they have seen it before (Credit: BBC/Jon Parker Lee)

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure review

One viewer commented: “Kelvin Fletcher as the new Jeremy Clarkson is not something I expected to see.”

“How much does Kelvin Fletcher want to copy Jeremy Clarkson with his new farm,” said a second.

A third confused fan wrote: “On BBC1 right now is a @PrimeVideo Jeremy Clarson the Farm rip off with Kelvin Fletcher.”

“It’s basically a #clarksonsfarm rip off (enjoyable though),” commented another.

In addition, a fifth added: “Talk about jumping on the @JeremyClarkson bandwagon.”

So basically Kelvin Fletcher, who’s got the personality of a doorknob, is trying to jump on the Clarkson’s Farm bandwagon. Unoriginal and dull #BBCBreakfast — Deity (@ChrisDeityUK) January 17, 2022

Despite the similarities, some viewers are still enjoying watching Kelvin.

All the fuss about the quality of new @BBC programs & #KelvinsBigFarmingAdventure is basically a #clarksonsfarm ripoff (enjoyable tho) — Mark in Hampshire🇬🇧 (@Mark4exMilitary) January 17, 2022

One viewer said: “Really enjoyed the first episode! What a beautiful farm it is too.”

Another added: “That was funny. Enjoyed that!”

One person gushed: “Brilliant show loved it! Really nice TV! Well done everyone!”

Kelvin and Liz expecting twins (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old actor revealed this week that he and his wife, Liz, are expecting two babies.

“We’re having another two more children!” Liz told BBC Breakfast viewers on Monday.

Kelvin added: “We just recently found out. We don’t really do things by halves and then we found out we’re having not just one baby, but two.

“So, come May, we’ll be delivering lambs for the first time. I’m not going to be delivering babies as such but it is going to be a really busy time.”

Kelvin and Liz have two children already. Marnie, aged five, was born a year after Kelvin and Liz married in 2015.

