Katie Price's favourite Dreamboy Lotan Carter pulls out all the stops at BushAID charity event

Before Christmas, mum-of-five Katie Price declared that she was off to see the Dreamboys and was going to "audition" for a new husband while she was there.

The model was brought in as a judge to find a new stripper to join the famous dance troupe.

She was pictured "working" alongside Love Island star Michael Griffith, who was recently announced as a new member of the Dreamboys.

And it's said that Katie – who has declared that she is staying single until she meets someone who is "worth" her time – is said to have taken a particular liking to former Big Brother star-turned-stripper Lotan Carter.

Katie took a shine to Lotan Carter (Credit: Media 8)

At the event, Katie got a lapdance from the Dreamboys and was even overheard telling those at the event that she was once married to a stripper – soon-to-be ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

Read more: EastEnders star Danny Dyer reveals saucy X-rated secret

Now, kind-hearted Lotan has hit the headlines again, this time for getting his kit off at London's Fest/Camden to raise funds for the Australian wildfires relief fund.

And the comically named BushAID even saw Katie's ex Kieran in attendance with his girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

Lotan's acrobatics clearly caught Katie's eye (Credit: Media 8)

Michelle and Kieran were seen cosying up to each other as they arrived at the event.

Katie, meanwhile, was at home sick after cancelling her make-up masterclass due to illness.

Kieran's appearance with Michelle comes after it was claimed Katie and Kieran's divorce would be finalised "in a matter of weeks".

Read more: Barbara Windsor begs husband Scott to not tell people she isn't doing "very well"

A source revealed recently that Michelle is keen to tie the knot with Kieran, once things are finalised with Katie.

They obviously can’t do that and take things to the next level until things are sorted out with Katie.

They told The Sun: "She adores Kieran and a lot of their friends expect them to go on and get engaged this year. But they obviously can’t do that and take things to the next level until things are sorted out with Katie."

Kieran attended Bush Aid with girlfriend Michelle (Credit: Media 8)

Also attending BushAID was I'm A Celebrity star Nick Knowles.

He took to the stage to auction off his jungle buddy, Chase star Anne Hegerty.

In what was surely the auction's star prize, guests at BushAID could bid to buy the chance for the Governess to become a member of any pub team in the country for one night only.

Anne "sold" for £1,400 and the entire night raised in excess of £5k Red Cross Australian Bush Fires Fund.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.