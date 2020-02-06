Katie Price denies she was 'partying in Amsterdam after cancelling event due to illness’

Former glamour model Katie Price has slammed claims she was partying in an Amsterdam club after cancelling a makeup masterclass due to illness.

It was reported that Katie, 41, made an appearance at Prik club in the city after pulling out of Wednesday's event in Sussex.

In footage shared to her friend's Instagram Story on Wednesday night, a woman with brunette hair was seen dancing and clutching onto another party-goer.

Katie slammed claims she was partying in an Amsterdam (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Read more: Katie Price 'plans to turn up at Dwight Yorke's house with his estranged son Harvey on his 18th birthday'

A source claimed to The Sun that it was Katie, adding: "I couldn't believe it when I saw Katie on the Instagram Story when so many people were excited to see her in Sussex."

However, Katie has denied the woman was her and insisted she's been in bed ill.

She shared the article to her Instagram Story alongside the caption: "This is not me my hair is longer and also I haven't been to Amsterdam for about eight years.

"I'm actually still in bed ill."

In a video, she added: "I haven't even been to Amsterdam. That person isn't even me. [Bleep].

"Get off my [expletive] back and stop writing absolute [expletive] about me. I was actually with my accountant and brother yesterday so they can vouch that I'm really ill and I've been in bed.

"I'm staying in bed all day."

It comes after her latest £80 makeup masterclass was cancelled just an hour before Katie was due to turn up, according to The Sun.

This is not me my hair is longer and also I haven't been to Amsterdam for about eight years.

The venue, where it was taking place, apologised to fans, saying on Instagram: "Very sorry to hear that you're so upset with regards to this event being cancelled.

"Unfortunately we are the venue that has been hired to use for this masterclass and in no way do we have any control over the event being cancelled.

"I would advise that you would go to the website that you have booked the tickets through and they will absolutely help you.

Read more: Katie Price 'wants to have a fling with Mel B to make headlines and get a reaction from Peter Andre'

"Once again we are really sorry that you have been let down. I hope you can understand that this is a self-employed lash tech's post.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with the event and we have no control over it. I will absolutely pass your comments on."

Katie previously said her masterclasses would feature her "top makeup looks" as she explains "how to recreate them alongside her makeup artist Zoe James".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.