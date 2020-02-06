EastEnders' Danny Dyer reveals one of his testicles is the size of a jacket potato

Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter in EastEnders, has confessed that one of his testicles is the size of a jacket potato.

He also told how it's his party trick to get it out for a joke!

Danny is married to wife Joanne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: EastEnders fans fear honour killing as Suki makes sinister threat

In an interview with Heat magazine, he said: "I've got a big [testicle] - just one.

"It's the size of a jacket potato and, er, sometimes I get it out, pad it in glitter and we have a little pipe at it."

The word 'pipe' is Cockney rhyming slang for look.

Danny was one of a few stars who spoke about their party trick to the magazine, however it was only him that included genitalia references!

Fans have previously talked about Danny's package, which was evident in a picture from his holiday to Florida in 2018

View this post on Instagram @universalorlando #Ready4Universe A post shared by Danny Dyer (@officialdannydyer) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:09am PDT

Fans commented on the snap with one saying: "I see you brought ya lunch box!"

"Conceal your big bulge," added another.

A cheeky third said: "Packing! Joanne is a lucky lady."

Danny is currently busy on EastEnders as he films a huge storyline for Mick.

His wife, Linda Carter, is battling with alcoholism and their marriage is on the verge of breakdown.

Linda and Mick are at breaking point (Credit: BBC)

Things will culminate in the 35th anniversary celebrations as the Carters take their regulars on board a boat on the Thames to celebrate winning the Best Pub competition.

Tragedy will strike when someone drowns.

There were rumours Danny's alter ego would meet his maker, but Danny has seemingly put paid to that suggestion.

In an interview with The Mirror, Danny said: "Another 10 year stretch and then I'll just take a backseat.

"I love EastEnders. I'm very grateful, it's a lovely, lovely job. I'm on the best soap ever invented."

According to the publication, at Cirque du Soleil's Luzia premiere, Danny said: "I think I'm alright," before adding that the death is "a massive shock to the whole cast."

Mick has been struggling with anxiety attacks (Credit: BBC)

Recently the cast of the BBC soap were spotted filming the scenes on a boat.

Kellie Bright, who plays Mick's wife Linda Carter, Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean, Laila Morse, who plays Mo Harris, and Jane Slaughter, who plays Tracey the barmaid were all pictured alongside Danny shooting the episodes.

Others on the boat included Luisa Bradshaw-White, who plays Mick's aunt Tina Carter, Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, Milly Zero, who plays Dotty Cotton, Jack Branning actor Scott Maslen and Jack's brother Max Branning, played by Jake Wood.

Bex Fowler's life is one of those at risk (Credit: BBC)

Other actors reported to be filming the scenes are Ian Beale and sons Peter, played by new actor Dayle Hudson and Bobby Beale, played by Clay Milner Russell.

Actor Danny Walters, who plays Keanu Taylor, was also spotted filming scenes, despite his character having fled Walford.

Who do you think will be killed off on the show's 35th anniversary?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.