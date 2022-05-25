Katie Price has been warned she’s at risk of going to jail as she pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

The mum-of-five appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Katie has been accused of breaching a restraining order by sending an abusive text to her ex-husband Kieran Hayler‘s fiancée, Michelle Penticost.

Under the terms of the restraining order, issued to Katie in 2019, she couldn’t contact Ms Penticost directly or indirectly.

However, Katie allegedly sent an abusive text to her ex-husband, describing his fiancée Ms Penticost as a “gutter [bleep]”.

Last month, Katie had pleaded not guilty to indirectly contacting Ms Penticost and therefore breaching the restraining order.

However, in court today (May 25), Katie pleaded guilty and the judge issued her a warning.

Judge Stephen Mooney told the star: “Clearly you have accepted responsibility for this offence and that you indirectly tried to communicate Ms Penticost despite her restraining order against you.

“I must warn you Ms Price, that you are at risk of going to prison.”

In addition, Judge Mooney said he will need to know the background before considering Katie’s sentence.

She will receive sentencing on June 24.

If convicted, Katie could reportedly face up to five years in jail.

Katie shares two children with Kieran – son Jett, eight, and daughter Bunny, seven.

Last year, the former glamour model avoided jail following her drink-drive crash in September 2021.

Following her crash, Katie entered rehab facility The Priory to get treatment.

However, in December 2021, the star was handed a 16-week suspended sentence.

