Katie Price appears to have made a cryptic “dig” at her exes following news that Alex Reid is out for revenge.

Alex – Katie’s second husband – made the claims in a newspaper interview yesterday (May 21).

Around the same time, Katie posted the cryptic message to her Instagram Stories.

Alex Reid has vowed to take revenge on his ex as a result of how she treated him (Credit: Splash News)

Katie Price news: Cryptic ‘dig’ at exes

The model – currently engaged to Carl Woods – posted a quote to her Instagram Stories.

“Once you realise your worth, you’ll be embarrassed at all the [bleep] you once settled for,” it read.

Katie didn’t make any other comment, however, she did post a picture of herself and Carl to her grid, a picture of a wedding they went to over the weekend.

There’s no love lost between Katie and ex-husband Kieran (Credit: Splash News)

So who are Katie Price’s ex husbands?

Katie’s first husband was Peter Andre. The couple were married between 2005 and 2009 after meeting in the I’m A Celebrity jungle.

Once you realise your worth, you’ll be embarrassed at all the [bleep] you once settled for.

After their split, in 2010, she married Alex Reid.

Read more: Who’s who in Emmerdale? Meet the full 2022 cast here!

They broke up and divorced in 2012 and the following year she wed Kieran Hayler.

Their union ended in divorce in 2021.

Katie is now engaged and trying for a baby with Carl – and it’s fair to say she’s never held back in the past when it comes to her feelings for her exes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Alex Reid’s fighting talk

Over the weekend it was revealed that Alex is training a fighter who is due to take on Carl Woods in an MMA bout next month.

Read more: Carl Woods ‘snubs’ Katie Price’s sister Sophie’s wedding

Carl has reportedly plagued by injury, and Alex is keen to make his fighter – Geordie Shore’s Robbie McMahon – the ultimate fighting machine.

Why? Well, because he wants to use him to get revenge on Katie.

Peter Andre was Katie’s first husband but things didn’t end well (Credit: Splash News)

Alex told the Daily Mail: “I’m being professional and won’t let what’s happened between myself and Katie get in the way of how we prepare.

“But let’s just say I’m determined to get Robbie where he needs to win. Him beating Carl would be karma for what she’s put me through.”

So was it just a case of coincidence that Katie commented about being “embarrassed” over her past relationships at the same time as Alex made his comments?

Knowing the Pricey, there will be more to come…

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us.