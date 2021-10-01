The news of Katie Price going to rehab after a drink-drive car crash sadly came as a surprise to few.

The model and mum of five has had her fair share of troubles and trauma in recent years – many of which have played out in the public eye.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Liz Ritchie, integrative psychotherapist from St Andrew’s Healthcare, has said she thinks Katie is struggling with her identity.

And, Liz claimed, this leads her to “risky behaviours” and gravitating towards relationships that offer a “quick fix” over lasting love and support.

Katie Price news: Model uses Jordan persona as a mask

Liz said Katie is “of course” using her Jordan alter ego as a mask.

However, she added: “But it’s not a very good cover any more because I don’t think she even believes it herself.

“It’s a mask that she’s worn for many years but the mask is wearing very thin and it’s eroded almost to the point where she doesn’t know who she is – she hasn’t got an identity.”

Katie’s search for validation leads to ‘risky behavoours’

Liz explained: “Then what she does is she engages in those risky behaviours. She engages in relationships where she wants some kind of validation – at any cost really.

“It’s people she gravitates to that will give you that quick fix, but usually it’s also for some gratuitous reasons on the part of the others who become involved in her life.

“They feed into the falsities of it all, her wearing the mask and having a certain persona. Of course, they profess differently,” she said.

“They say: ‘Oh Katie is a genuine person,’ and of course she is a very genuine person, but she has no real insight into who she is or her behaviours either,” Liz concluded.

What will happen to Katie in rehab?

Liz also lifted the lid on the treatment Katie will be receiving while she’s in rehab for the next four weeks.

She said she’ll have “one-to-one” therapy and group sessions.

She added that thee could also be a focus on working trough past traumas, such as her rape as a child, and her mother’s terminal illness.

