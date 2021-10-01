Kieran Hayler, the ex-husband of Katie Price, has broken his silence on her car crash and warned she’ll “end up dead” if she carries on like this.

On Tuesday (September 28), Katie was arrested and hospitalised following a car accident as police confirmed a “woman was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs”.

The following day, the mum-of-five pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance in court.

Katie Price crash

The star has since entered rehab facility The Priory for treatment and then sentencing will occur in December.

Kieran, who shares son Jett, eight, and daughter Bunny, seven, with Katie, has now spoken out and said he “would never let Kate look after the children” if he knew she was taking drugs.

Speaking to the Mail Online, Kieran continued: “It’s difficult to answer if she has a problem or is an addict because I don’t know. It’s not something that existed in our marriage.”

Kieran – who married Katie in 2013 before splitting in 2018 – said it has “come to a point where enough is enough really”.

He added: “A lot has happened recently, and I felt like ‘oh God, not another thing, when is the drama going to stop?’ And then I feel sad because this woman has been through a lot recently and now it’s another thing.

“How much more can somebody take before they break? If Kate carries on like this, she’s going to end up dead.”

Kieran went on to say he told their two children that their “mummy has been in a car accident” and she’s “unwell in the head and has gone into a hospital and they’re going to make her better”.

He explained that Jett and Bunny have spoken to Katie, and they’re “dealing with it okay”.

Kieran’s comments come days after Katie’s family expressed concerns for her wellbeing and “overall mental health” following the crash.

A statement shared to Katie’s Instagram page read: “Today our worst fears nearly came true. As a family, we have been and will continue to help Kate get the help she needs.

“We hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult period in her life.”

They added: “We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.”

Meanwhile, Katie’s fiancé Carl Woods has vowed to “always be there” for her.

