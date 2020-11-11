Katie Price hits back at claims she is ‘considering IVF’ for baby number six

Katie Price has defiantly hit back at claims she is “considering IVF” in a desperate bid for another baby.

The 42-year-old reality star recently returned from a romantic Maldives getaway with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

During their stay, it’s believed the loved-up pair were doing all they could in an effort for Katie to fall pregnant.

Katie Price hit back at IVF claims (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say?

But after tabloids claimed Katie was considering undergoing IVF treatment if she couldn’t get pregnant naturally, the mum-of-five was keen to hit back.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katie insisted the reports were “absolute FAKE”.

She also revealed the speculation was affecting her mental health.

Katie added: “Yet again feel they need to write to yet again try and put me down and not thinking how damaging this is to me and my #mental health.

Katie and boyfriend Carl Woods recently returned from the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“How wrong personal information about me if allowed to be written is disgusting.”

It comes after new! magazine claimed Katie was looking into a fertility doctor.

The source claimed: “She’s looking into going to see a fertility expert and would even fall back on IVF.

“She’s been told that if she wants a baby, she needs to get going now. Her biological clock is ticking.”

Katie has been open about her baby-making plans (Credit: YouTube)

Do Katie and Carl want a baby?

Katie is already a mum 18-year-old Harvey with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

She has son Junior, 15, and daughter Princess, 13, with her first ex-husband Peter Andre.

Finally, the star has Jett, seven, and Bunny, six, with her third ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

But it appears the former glamour model isn’t prepared to stop anytime soon.

Katie and Carl are trying for a baby (Credit: YouTube)

On their Youtube channel, Katie confirmed that she wants a baby with Carl and that they’re ‘not being careful.’

Meanwhile, Carl, 31, explained they were ‘taking steps’ to have a child, and even bought Katie an ovulation kit.

Has Katie underwent IVF in the past?

Despite hitting back at recent claims, Katie has previously undergone IVF treatment.

In her 2010 autobiography, You Only Live Once, the reality star opened up on the trauma of failing to conceive with ex-husband Alex Reid.

The former couple turned to IVF after months of trying for a baby.

She said: “It was time for my first injection. I lay on the bed, holding the needle above my stomach, trying to psych myself up. I got the tip of the needle just above my belly-button.

“But then I thought, ‘Oh, God, I can’t do it!’ I screwed my eyes shut and could feel the needle pierce my skin. I had to get on with it. So I pushed it in and then clicked the top to release the drug.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Katie and Carl launched a joint Instagram account for their pets.

