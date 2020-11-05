Katie Price slams trolls over son Harvey
Katie Price threatens to call police over ‘disgusting’ and ‘racist’ video of man mocking her son Harvey

Katie campaigns to make online abuse a criminal offence

By Rebecca Carter

Katie Price has threatened police action after a man mocked her disabled son Harvey in a video online.

The mum-of-five shared the footage to her Instagram Stories and called it “disgusting”, adding that it has made her “upset”.

The video shows a woman playing Katie, 42, while her partner plays 18-year-old Harvey.

Katie price Harvey
Katie Price slammed the trolls who mocked her son Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The woman says: “If someone says something horrible to Harvey, what do we say?”

The man, who is wearing face paint, replies: “Hello you [bleep],” which referenced the moment Harvey swore during an appearance on Loose Women in 2016.

Read more: Katie Price shows off radiant tan and very white teeth as she enjoys Maldives holiday

After the offensive video circulated on Twitter, Katie hit out on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’ve been sent this disgusting racist mockery [bleep] taking video about me and Harvey mocking his disabilities.

Katie Price and her son Harvey on Loose Women
Katie and Harvey on Loose Women in 2016 (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price hits back at trolls

“Clearly planned hence the face painting! Does anybody know these disgusting humans as I will be reporting this to the police.

“Words cannot describe how upset I am this is so cruel. These people need reporting.”

Harvey has Prader-Willi syndrome, is autistic and partially blind.

Katie has been campaigning for ‘Harvey’s Law’, in which she called for the government to make online abuse a criminal offence.

Last year, Harvey started staying at a residential facility as Katie said she was struggling to cope.

Katie campaigns for Harvey’s Law to make online abuse a criminal offence (Credit: FlynetPictures.co.uk / SplashNews.com)

She told Victoria Derbyshire on BBC Two: “It’s so hard. I’ve never had respite, I do it all myself. But I’m really having to think about it. I hate it because he’s my life.

“I’ve got to do what’s best for him, but it won’t be forever.

“When he’s smashing things and the kids are a bit scared because he’s big, he’ll chase them and stuff, I’ve just got to do it for him.”

She added: “Literally I do everything for you, don’t I. You’re like the king.

Read more: Katie Price defies odds and enjoys bike ride in the Maldives despite recent foot surgery

“He wets the bed twice a night. He needs all these meds here to survive, if he doesn’t have these he will literally die.”

