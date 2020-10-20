Katie Price and Carl Woods say they’ve never ‘been so happy’ as they enjoy ‘baby-making’ Maldives holiday

Carl Woods and Katie Price have been sharing snippets of their luxury Maldives getaway.

Carl, 31, and Katie, 42, are reportedly on the luxe holiday in an effort to have a baby.

The former Love Island Bombshell and glamour model say they’ve never felt so good.

Taking to their joint Instagram account, they shared a loved up snap of them on a Maldives beach.

Sharing in view of their some 117,000 followers, they captioned: “Never been so happy.”

Katie Price and Carl Woods have escaped lockdown for a luxury Maldives holiday! (Credit: YouTube)

Why are Katie and Carl in the Maldives?

Despite COVID-19 travel restrictions, they jetted off First Class to the exotic destination.

And it is being assumed that the couple’s getaway is in a bid to start a family.

Both Carl and Katie have made no qualms about wanting to have a baby as soon as possible.

Mum-of-five Katie has shared her ovulation kit and even said she’d like to have as many children with Carl as her body can handle.

Meanwhile, Carl has said he wants to take ‘steps’ towards having a child with Katie.

Carl says he was a Jordan fan growing up (Credit: YouTube)

How long have Katie and Carl been dating?

Since dating in June, they’ve got matching face tattoos on their arms.

And they even had matching suitcases heading off to The Maldives.

Katie was photographed pushing along their cases at Heathrow Airport from her wheelchair.

The bright cases were labelled ‘Carl Woods’ and ‘Katie Woods’.

Although they’ve made it clear that they want to marry – they are not believed to be married – yet.

Are Katie and Carl married?

Katie’s rep confirmed to ED: “While it is [marriage] most certainly on the cards – it has not happened YET!”

And a source told The Sun that Katie has let it known that this is a trip designed to get pregnant.

The source claimed: “Katie’s really excited and has been telling everyone that she and Carl will spend the whole holiday ‘making babies’.

“Nobody would be surprised if she returned pregnant with her sixth baby.

“She’s already taking folic acid and is on a fertility diet with lots of spinach and vitamins.”

Katie and Carl are believed to have been set up by friends during lockdown.



Dating for around five months, Katie has called Carl ‘the one’ and her ‘protector’.

Meanwhile she told OK! magazine: “I’ve never wanted to show off my love for anybody as much as I do with him.”

Before adding: “I think people want to get a bucket every time we put a picture up on Instagram. I just can’t help wanting to let the world know because I’ve been longing to be this happy and to be in love, true love, for so long.”

