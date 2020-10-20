Ayda Field delights fans with touching Robbie Williams and son bonding moment

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have delighted their fans with an adorable video.

Robbie, 46, is shown having a staring contest with his son Charlie, five.

Posting on social media, fans can’t get enough of what a cute family they are.

Ayda addressed her some 605,000 followers, with: “@robbiewilliams Williams vs. Williams Staring Contest #charliebuckledunderpressurebuthescomingfromyou:) #lookintomyeyes #familytime AWxx.”

In the clip Robbie wins the first round, and Charlton demands another.

Ayda and Robbie are home schooling their four children during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

How many children do Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have?

The theme tune of The Simpsons is heard playing in the background.

Fans rushed to comment on how much they loved the little insight into their family life.

One user wrote: “Love these small clips with the kids. You are such a lovely family.”

While a second user commented: “The great stare down! I’m guessing it’s not the first time someone has crumbled under the gaze of your hubby @aydafieldwilliams. Have a wonderful week!”

And a third user remarked: “Charlie getting so big! I remember doing this with my dad.”

Ayda Field is an ever doting mother (Credit: SplashNews)

How are Ayda and Robbie finding lockdown?

A fourth user gushed: “Good parents keeping your children protected from the fame.”

Robbie and Ayda, 41, are parents to four little ones, and have revealed what it has been like raising their family during the pandemic.

The former actress joked that Robbie can teach the children sex education if they’re still in lockdown in the years to come.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “He’s very good with a crayon. If we’re still in lockdown in ten years, he can do sex education and the ‘say no to drugs’ programme.”

And the year prior they shared their fears for their children growing up in the Hollywood fame bubble.

Robbie admitted to You Magazine: “We’re terrified of raising maladjusted brats. We have a revulsion towards ill-mannered people.”



But he said on a recent podcast episode of At Home With The Williamses, that his children are ‘flourishing’ this year.

Robbie said: “They are really flourishing in quarantine. I think our seven-year-old Teddy will remember this happened. I don’t think Charlie as a five-year-old will remember this particular moment in his life.”

Before adding: “I’m with the kids every day, and I’m with you every day and I love it, and it’s beautiful.”

